The Katten Kattwalk | Issue 29

The Katten Kattwalk discusses legal issues in the fashion industry affecting the trademarks, patents and copyrights associated with companies, brands and products.
In this issue:
- Get to Know: Anita Hodea
- Punitive Damages in Trademark Litigation: A Shift in the Legal Landscape?
- Beige Battle: Social Media Influencers Settle Dispute Over Minimalist Brand Identity
- Chanel's Legal Victory Sends a Clear Message: Authenticity Isn't Just a Luxury — It's the Law
- Byte-Sized Protection: Keeping Kids Safe Online, One Risk Assessment at a Time
- New York Passes Law to Protect Models On and Off the Runway
- A Tax on Fashion: Can Tariffs Slow Down the Fast Fashion Industry?
