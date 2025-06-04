"Fuct'" Yeah! Success At The Supreme Court | Fashion Law Network (Podcast)

This episode features a bold and unconventional guest—Erik Brunetti, the founder of Fuct, one of the most influential streetwear brands in America. But Erik's legacy goes beyond fashion.

When his trademark application for "Fuct" was denied multiple times by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on the grounds that it was "scandalous and immoral," Erik didn't back down. Instead, with the help of attorney John Sommers, he took the case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court—and won.

In Iancu v. Brunetti, the Court ultimately ruled that the government's refusal to register "immoral" or "scandalous" trademarks violated the First Amendment. The decision was a landmark victory for free speech and trademark law.

Episode Highlights:

(8:08) A raw and revealing interview with Erik Brunetti on the journey from rejection to vindication

(00:28) A breakdown of the legal timeline, including audio clips from the Supreme Court oral arguments

Listen on Apple Podcast.

Listen on Spotify.

