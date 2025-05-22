Unlocking The Benefits Of The Trademark Clearinghouse For Brand Protection

In today's digital landscape, the emergence of new domain extensions (gTLDs) continues to accelerate, and the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers...

In today's digital landscape, the emergence of new domain extensions (gTLDs) continues to accelerate, and the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) is preparing to launch a second round of gTLD applications in 2026. It means protecting intellectual property online is more complex than ever before. During the initial gTLD expansion in 2012, several rights protection mechanisms were created to help brand owners combat abuse online. One of those tools was the Trademark Clearinghouse.

What is the Trademark Clearinghouse?

The Trademark Clearinghouse is a global database that verifies and stores trademark information to confirm trademark ownership. In return, registered brand owners gain access to a suite of services aimed at preventing cybersquatting and unauthorized use of their marks online, including, but not limited to:

Access to “sunrise” registration periods for new gTLDs; Trademark claims notice reports; and Centralized trademark management.

Sunrise Services

One of the most valuable benefits of the Trademark Clearinghouse is access to the Sunrise Period—a priority registration window that allows verified trademark owners to secure domain names matching their marks before they become available to the general public. Taking advantage of the Sunrise registration period is a cost-effective and proactive way for brand owners to prevent third parties from acquiring domain names that may infringe on their brand identity.

Trademark Claims Service

During the first 90 days after a new gTLD is open to the public, the Trademark Clearinghouse offers a Trademark Claims Service. This service alerts potential domain registrants if the domain they are attempting to register matches a trademark in the Trademark Clearinghouse. If the registrant chooses to proceed, the trademark holder is notified, allowing for swift action if needed.

Centralized Trademark Management

The Trademark Clearinghouse streamlines trademark management across hundreds of gTLDs by allowing brand owners to submit their information once, rather than verifying their trademarks separately for each extension. This single submission grants access to the protection tools mentioned above.

Conclusion

As the internet continues to expand, so do the risks to brand integrity. The Trademark Clearinghouse provides a robust framework for trademark protection, offering early access to domain registrations, real-time alerts, and centralized management. For any brand serious about maintaining its online presence, the Trademark Clearinghouse is an essential tool in the digital age.

