Case Study: Supply Chain Expert Needed For Semiconductor Patent Dispute

The Complaint: Patent Infringement and Supply Chain Issues Alleged in Power Management Chips

The plaintiff, a semiconductor company specializing in power conversion technologies for consumer electronics, filed a patent infringement lawsuit against the defendant, a competing semiconductor company. Both companies manufacture products that move through the global electronics supply chain, which became a central focus of the dispute. The complaint alleged that the defendant's power management chips, used in products such as laptops, mobile phones, and monitors and distributed through global supply chains, infringed multiple patents held by the plaintiff.

The core issue in the case was whether the defendant's pulse width modulation (PWM) controller chips incorporated patented technology without authorization. The plaintiff claimed that these chips used specific methods of controlling switching frequency and regulating current, which were covered by its patents. These features are critical for managing power supply performance in modern electronic devices. The complaint alleged both direct and indirect infringement, asserting that the chips were manufactured abroad, integrated into consumer electronics through a multi-tiered global supply chain, and ultimately sold in the U.S. market. The conduct was alleged to be willful, with the plaintiff citing prior proceedings in which related patents had already been upheld.

The Ask: Supply Chain Expert with Experience in Asian Electronics Manufacturing

Although the case centered on whether the defendant's power management chips infringed several of the plaintiff's patents, a key issue for the defense was how those chips moved through the global supply chain before reaching the United States. The defendant sought an expert who could analyze the complex, multi-tiered process through which semiconductor components are manufactured in Asia, assembled into end products, and ultimately distributed to global markets. The goal was to better understand and explain whether, and how, those downstream supply chain steps contributed to potential infringement claims.`

The client required an expert with extensive knowledge of the Asian electronics manufacturing ecosystem, including how components are transferred between suppliers, assemblers, and OEMs before integration into consumer devices. Prior experience as an expert witness in patent litigation was essential, along with the ability to prepare a written report and provide testimony at deposition and trial. The engagement was expected to exceed one hundred hours and required availability to travel for testimony. A strong academic background from a leading university was also preferred.

How WIT Was Able to Meet the Expert Need

WIT actively recruited a diverse group of leading experts to support our clients in anticipation of an influx of high-tech intellectual property disputes. For this case, WIT recommended an expert with extensive experience analyzing global supply chains in the electronics industry, including work with multinational companies such as Toshiba and Lenovo. The expert had previously served as an expert witness in a patent infringement matter and was well-versed in the documentation, reporting, and testimony required for litigation.

In addition to his case experience, the expert is a professor and supply chain scholar with a deep academic and practical understanding of how components are sourced, integrated, and moved through layered manufacturing networks, particularly within Asia. His background includes extensive writing and thought leadership on supply chain resilience, manufacturing logistics, and vendor relationships. This combination of industry consulting, academic leadership, and prior expert witness work made him particularly well-suited to address the nuances of how the accused products entered the U.S. market through global supply channels.

How WIT Can Assist in Technology Disputes

The global nature of semiconductor manufacturing and distribution presents ongoing challenges for companies involved in patent litigation, particularly when disputes center on how components move through layered international supply chains. WIT works with experts who bring deep knowledge of the electronics supply chain, from upstream sourcing and component integration to end-product assembly and cross-border distribution.

As technology companies increasingly rely on international supply chains to support innovation and growth, WIT remains a trusted partner for sourcing testifying experts who can clarify complex supply pathways and support legal strategies with clarity and precision.

