Licensing Cannabis Trademarks: What You Need To Know

For many cannabis brands, licensing their trademarks can be a savvy business move (for more information on cannabis trademarks generally, check out our webinar, Trademarking Cannabis: Cutting Through the Legal Haze). But it also comes with its own set of challenges. Unlike in most industries, cannabis operates in a complicated legal gray zone — which means you can't just grab your standard trademark agreement and call it good.

Here's what you need to know if you're thinking about licensing your cannabis brand.

Federal law isn't on your side

Under federal law, cannabis with more than 0.3% THC (that is, marijuana) is still classified as a controlled substance. Even some products with 0.3% THC or less — including those derived from hemp — may run afoul of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA), particularly if they're sold as food, beverages, or dietary supplements. As a result, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) won't register trademarks used on federally unlawful products, even if those products are fully legal in certain states.

That makes federal trademark protection tricky for most cannabis goods. You might still get some coverage under state trademark laws, or for federally legal products like hemp-based cosmetics or branded merchandise — but it takes a strategic approach.

State rules rule the day

Since federal trademark law offers limited protection in the cannabis space, state law becomes the key player — at least for marijuana-related products (some hemp products are federally lawful). Each state has its own rules, and they vary widely.

Some states require trademark license agreements to be disclosed. Others may treat the licensor — the trademark owner — as a "true party of interest" in the cannabis business, especially if the licensor receives royalties or has any operational involvement. That can trigger licensing obligations, background checks, or other compliance requirements.

Before finalizing a licensing arrangement, get clear on the cannabis regulations in the state where the licensee operates, and work with counsel who knows that terrain.

Disclosure requirements can be a lot

Cannabis regulators in many states will want to review your license agreement, and possibly your compensation terms, ownership structure, and even background information on key executives. This isn't a file-it-and-forget-it process.

Depending on the jurisdiction, disclosure might be required before or after execution of the license. Some states mandate disclosure no matter what, while others require it only if specific thresholds are met (like receiving a percentage of profits or revenue). Know what triggers disclosure — and when and how to submit it — to avoid unnecessary delays.

Quality control: the balancing act

A big part of licensing is brand protection. You want to make sure your trademark is only used on products that meet your quality standards. But in the cannabis space, too much control over the licensee's day-to-day operations can cause problems.

In some states, that kind of oversight can make you look like you're actually part of the cannabis business, which could trigger licensing requirements or even liability. To reduce risk, focus on quality control terms that protect your brand — like requiring testing, packaging approval, and the right to inspect — without dictating how the licensee runs their business.

Structuring payment terms smartly

Licensing fees can be structured in many ways — flat fees, royalties, tiered payments based on performance. But in states like Washington and Oregon, receiving a percentage of the licensee's cannabis revenue may make the licensor subject to cannabis licensing laws.

To avoid triggering "true party of interest" status, many licensors opt for flat fees or capped variable fees instead. Some states, such as New Jersey, may also require that the deal reflect fair market value, adding another layer of compliance.

And don't forget: many cannabis businesses still operate on a largely cash basis due to banking restrictions. Be sure your agreement spells out acceptable payment methods and includes solid recordkeeping and audit provisions.

Do your due diligence

Due diligence matters on both sides of the agreement.

If you're the licensor, make sure the licensee is fully licensed, operating legally, and in compliance with applicable cannabis regulations. Any slip-up on their part could damage your brand — and your trademark rights.

If you're the licensee, confirm that the licensor actually owns the trademark and has rights to license it. Look at registrations, usage history, and whether the mark is in good standing. Also watch out for potential conflicts — like another party using a confusingly similar mark in the same space.

Contracts Need to Be Tailored

Generic licensing templates don't work here. Cannabis trademark licensing agreements need to be built with the industry's risks and regulatory realities in mind — from quality control to disclosure obligations to compensation structures.

It's also wise to include cannabis-specific provisions, like a waiver of the federal illegality defense — a clause stating that the agreement remains enforceable even though cannabis remains illegal under federal law. Courts in some states have upheld such provisions, giving your agreement a better chance of surviving legal challenges.

Bottom line

Licensing a cannabis trademark can be a powerful tool for brand expansion or collaboration. But it's not plug-and-play. The regulatory framework is evolving, and the risks are real.

With thoughtful structuring, sound legal advice, and a well-drafted agreement, you can create a licensing deal that protects your brand and respects the rules — while helping your business grow.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.