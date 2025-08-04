ARTICLE
4 August 2025

US Considers Charging Fees Based On Patent Value

United States Intellectual Property
Randy J. Pummill
The Trump administration is reportedly considering a proposal to charge patent holders a fee based on the value of their patents, potentially ranging from 1% to 5%. Experts have raised serious concerns, arguing that determining patent value is highly complex and subjective, and such a fee could discourage innovation, especially among small companies.

Commerce Department officials are discussing charging patent holders 1% to 5% of their overall patent value, a shift that could dramatically increase fees

