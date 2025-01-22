Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) Announced Updated TM Fees, Effective 1/18/2025

The USPTO is restructuring its electronic trademark filing process by replacing the current TEAS Plus and TEAS Standard options with a single streamlined electronic application. Under the new system, the separate fees for TEAS Plus and TEAS Standard applications, as well as the processing fee for non-compliance with TEAS Plus requirements, will be discontinued. Instead, a single base application fee of $350 per Class —$100 more than the current TEAS Plus fee—will apply. Additionally, the USPTO is implementing a $200 per-Class fee for applicants who use the free-form text box to enter descriptions of goods and services rather than selecting from the pre-approved identifications in the ID Manual, effectively increasing the filing fee to $550. To address applicants who submit lengthy identifications, the USPTO will also impose a $200 fee for every additional 1,000 characters beyond the first 1,000 characters, per Class, in the free-form text box. The paper application fee will increase by $100 to preserve the cost differential between paper filings and the lowest-cost electronic option. For trademark applications filed under WIPO §66(a), the USPTO is increasing the fee from $500 to $600 per Class, further aligning fees with the costs of examination. Applications under Section 66(a) are exempt from filing surcharges.

Additionally, the USPTO is increasing its fees for post-application and post-registration filings. The USPTO's final rule introduces new surcharges for trademark applications that do not meet specific filing requirements, aimed at recovering costs associated with additional processing. A $100 per-Class surcharge will apply to incomplete applications filed under Sections 1(a) and 1(b) as well as 44(d) and 44(e) that lack required information at the time of filing. The fees for Amendments to Allege Use (AAU) and Statements of Use (SOU) have increased from $100 to $150 per Class. The fees for Section 9 renewal application have increased from $300 to $325 per Class. The fee for Sections 8 and 71 Use Affidavits have increased from $225 to $325 per Class. The fees for Section 15 Incontestability declarations have increased from $200 to $250 per Class. Finally, the renewal fees for International Registrations through WIPO have increased from $300 to $325.

These updates are part of broader efforts to align costs with services and ensure the USPTO can continue to meet the needs of its stakeholders. These changes are part of broader fee changes included in the final rule on the USPTO's official website.

