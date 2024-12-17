ARTICLE
17 December 2024

PTO Withdraws Proposed Rule On Terminal Disclaimer Changes

MW
McDermott Will & Emery

Contributor

United States Intellectual Property
The US Patent & Trademark Office (PTO) withdrew its proposed rule that suggested major changes to its terminal disclaimer practice. 89 Fed. Reg. 96152 (Dec. 4, 2024).

In May 2024, the PTO issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would have required a terminal disclaimer to include an agreement that a patent would be unenforceable if it was tied directly or indirectly to another patent having any claim invalidated or cancelled based on prior art. During the proposed rule's 60-day comment period, the PTO received more than 300 comments from a variety of stakeholders that both supported and opposed the proposal.

The PTO issued a notice withdrawing the proposal, explaining that in light of resource constraints, it decided not to move forward.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Amol Parikh
Amol Parikh
