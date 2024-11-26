ARTICLE
26 November 2024

Hermès Challenges Rothschilds On Trademark Use: A Defining Moment For The 'MetaBirkin'

WL
Withers LLP

Contributor

Withers LLP logo
Trusted advisors to successful people and businesses across the globe with complex legal needs
Explore Firm Details
The 'MetaBirkins' case, in which luxury brand Hermès has attempted to protect its trademarks while artist Mason Rothschild has asserted the right to artistic expression, has reached the Second Circuit of the US Court of Appeals.
United States Intellectual Property
Photo of Gina Bibby
Authors

The 'MetaBirkins' case, in which luxury brand Hermès has attempted to protect its trademarks while artist Mason Rothschild has asserted the right to artistic expression, has reached the Second Circuit of the US Court of Appeals. In this article, Withers' intellectual property partner Gina Bibby analyses the court's comments during a recent oral argument and what brand owners and creatives can learn from it.

The case, which concerns the creation of NFT-linked images portraying digital versions of Hermès' Birkin bag, challenges fundamental issues of artistic freedom, the use of commercial brands in art and the rights of brands to protect their image and reputation. Read more here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Intellectual Property Law and Copyright Laws
Authors
Photo of Gina Bibby
Gina Bibby
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More