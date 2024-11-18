PTO Proposes Additional Audits To Put "Specimen Farms" Out To Pasture

In response to reports that some registrants use fraudulent specimens to prove continued use in commerce, the US Patent & Trademark Office (PTO) proposed an update to its post-registration audit process. Changes in Post-Registration Audit Selection for Affidavits or Declarations of Use, Continued Use, or Excusable Nonuse in Trademark Cases, 89 Fed. Reg. 85,435 (Oct. 28, 2024).

Since its institution in 2017, the PTO's post-registration audit process has been essentially random. Pursuant to Section 8 of the Trademark Act, trademark owners are required to file documentation in the form of affidavits of continued use indicating that the marks remain in use in connection with goods or services covered by the registration. In turn, the public relies on the trademark register for notice of marks that may be available for use and registration. The PTO conducts random audits of submitted documentation to ensure its reliability.

Since encountering various filings that revealed "systemic efforts to subvert" a trademark's use in commerce requirement, the PTO has taken steps to expand its audit program. For example, in 2019, the office amended its examination procedures to highlight "digitally created/altered or mockup specimens" that fraudulently indicate continued use in commerce. In 2021, the PTO became aware of "specimen farms," which are websites designed to create the illusion of commerce without providing actual sales. To combat deceptive maintenance of obsolete marks, the PTO will no longer perform only randomized audits but will also conduct audits "directed" at items that show tell-tale signs of digital alteration or specimen farm website use.

The objective of the directed audit program is "to promote the accuracy and integrity" of the trademark register. This proposed policy is open for public comments on the Federal eRulemaking Portal until November 27, 2024.

