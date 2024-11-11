Prosecution Pointer 429

A claim listing of every claim ever presented in the application is required, even for preliminary amendments present on the filing date of the application.

A claim listing of every claim ever presented in the application is required, even for preliminary amendments present on the filing date of the application. The status identifier, (new), instead of (original), should be used for claims added by a preliminary amendment, even when the preliminary amendment is present on the filing date of the application and the first executed oath or declaration refers to the preliminary amendment. Only the claims presented in the original specification should be identified using the status identifier, (original). Claims that are canceled by a preliminary amendment present on the filing date of the application are required to be listed and identified using the status identifier, (canceled), in the preliminary amendment and any subsequent amendments.

