3 September 2024

Bloomberg Law Podcast Discusses Significant IP Victory With Ron Bienstock (Podcast)

Scarinci Hollenbeck LLC

Contributor

Little Falls, NJ – August 29, 2024 – Scarinci Hollenbeck, LLC Partner and Chair of the firm's Intellectual Property and Entertainment & Media departments Ronald S. Bienstock
United States Intellectual Property
Little Falls, NJ – August 29, 2024 – Scarinci Hollenbeck, LLC Partner and Chair of the firm's Intellectual Property and Entertainment & Media departments Ronald S. Bienstock was recently featured on the Bloomberg Law podcast to discuss a recent IP case in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals involving the iconic Dean Guitar brand.

Hosted by June Grasso, Mr. Bienstock discusses the recent outcome of Gibson, Inc. v. Armadillo Distribution Enterprises, Inc. and Concordia Investment Partners, LLC. Mr. Bienstock and his team successfully represented Armadillo Distribution Enterprises, Inc. (maker of Dean guitars) and Concordia Investment Partners, LLC against Gibson, Inc. in a trademark dispute over guitar and headstock shapes.

Beginning at the 17:00 mark, listen to Ron Bienstock discuss the case on the Bloomberg Law podcast: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/audio/2024-08-28/bloomberg-law-special-counsel-versus-trump-guitar-battle Read the official Fifth Circuit opinion: https://res.cloudinary.com/scarinci-hollenbeck/images/v1724872217/wp.scarincihollenbeck/Armadillo-Case-PDF/Armadillo-Case-PDF.pdf?_i=AA

