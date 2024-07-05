Fake News! Trump Sneaker Company Sues Over Counterfeits

Fake news (or should I say "fake shoes"…) - 45Footwear LLC, the manufacturer of President Trump's limited edition high top sneakers, has filed a lawsuit with the US Federal Court in Arizona against a number of retailers accused of selling counterfeits.

Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Fake news (or should I say "fake shoes"...) - 45Footwear LLC, the manufacturer of President Trump's limited edition high top sneakers, has filed a lawsuit with the US Federal Court in Arizona against a number of retailers accused of selling counterfeits.

The defendants have not yet been named, but are broadly described as "individuals, unincorporated business associations, and business entities who...reside primarily outside of the United States". Although the defendants are largely based outside the US, the filing suggests that they were using domestically registered websites hosted by companies such as GoDaddy and Namecheap.

The genuine trainers were sold for $399 (and sold out within hours of launch), whereas the counterfeits are being touted for as little as $99.

45Footwear are either seeking "any and all profits" earned from the sale of the counterfeit shoes, or $2million for "each and every use" of their trade marks and $25,000 for each copyright violation. It will be interesting to see the final amount of damages that are awarded if the lawsuit is successful.

Last week, Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert wore a pair of gold "Trump" sneakers while celebrating her victory in Windsor, Colorado; however she admitted that they were counterfeit. Boebert told a Denver-based publication: "These are very China, but I'm OK with that. If I could've bought the OGs I would have".

Where products are limited edition (in this case, only 1000 pairs of sneakers were made), it is easy to see how counterfeiters can make a quick profit.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.