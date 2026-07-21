Ford Motor Forced To Pay $82 Million In Unjust Enrichment Claim

When a multi-million-dollar jury verdict gets slashed to single digits by a trial judge, it usually marks a devastating end to a company’s legal battle.

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When a multi-million-dollar jury verdict gets slashed to single digits by a trial judge, it usually marks a devastating end to a company’s legal battle. But a landmark decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has completely turned the tables.

In late May 2026, the appellate court ruled in favor of software developer Versata Software, LLC in its long-running dispute against Ford Motor Company. The court did more than just reinstate a massive $82.26 million breach-of-contract jury award that a lower court had famously slashed to just $3, it opened the door to even greater financial exposure by radically expanding how trade secret damages can be calculated.

The decision serves as a massive wake-up call for any enterprise that licenses third-party proprietary technology, reaffirming that the legal system will not protect companies that try to cut corners when proprietary software partnerships end.

The Background: An Expiration, an In-House Build, and a Slashed Verdict

The relationship between Versata and Ford began smoothly in 2004. For a decade, Versata licensed its specialized vehicle configuration and materials cost software to Ford under a Master Subscription and Services Agreement. The technology was critical, helping Ford manage complex automotive assembly and supply metrics.

When the agreement neared its expiration in 2014, the two companies failed to agree on renewal terms. Instead of walking away from the technology, Ford developed and released its own internal replacement software.

Versata counterclaimed that Ford did not build its new system from scratch; rather, Ford had systematically used and reverse-engineered Versata’s confidential trade secrets (which Ford engineers had documented through user manuals, technical guides, and direct software access) to develop its own replacement platform.

In 2022, a Michigan federal jury agreed with Versata, finding Ford liable for both breach of contract and trade secret misappropriation, awarding a combined $104.6 million. However, the district court judge subsequently eviscerated the award, reducing the contract damages to a nominal $3 and zeroing out the $22.4 million trade secret award entirely. The lower court reasoned that the contract damages were not mathematically certain and that trade secret damages had to be strictly limited to a “reasonable royalty” based solely on the parties’ past licensing history.

The Federal Circuit Steps In: Reinstating $82.3 Million and Expanding Rules

The Federal Circuit rejected the trial court’s restrictive approach on both fronts. First, it completely restored the $82.26 million breach of contract award. The panel clarified that under applicable law, damages do not need to be proven with mathematical precision – they only require “reasonable certainty.” Because the jury’s calculation closely tracked the base historical licensing fees the parties had previously negotiated, the jury had a clear, discernible path to its figure.

More importantly for the broader technology and corporate landscapes, the Federal Circuit tackled the core mechanics of trade secret remedies.

The appellate court ruled that the district court legally erred by foreclosing Versata’s ability to seek unjust enrichment damages. The panel emphasized that both the federal Defend Trade Secrets Act (DTSA) and state statutes (like the Michigan Uniform Trade Secrets Act) expressly grant plaintiffs the statutory right to pursue unjust enrichment, meaning the financial “avoided costs” and economic benefits a misappropriating company pocketed by bypassing organic, independent development.

By forcing Versata into a rigid, licensing-only royalty framework, the trial court had stripped away a fundamental statutory remedy. The Federal Circuit ordered a brand-new trial on trade secret damages, giving Versata a second chance to seek an even larger payout based on the massive development costs Ford avoided.

Key Takeaways for Tech Innovators and Corporate Licensees

The Versata v. Ford ruling significantly alters the litigation landscape for intellectual property and software enforcement. Businesses should take note of several vital lessons:

Unjust Enrichment is a Powerful Weapon. If a company steals a trade secret, it can no longer assume its financial liability will be capped at the “fair market price” of a standard software license. If the plaintiff can prove your business saved tens of millions of dollars in R&D costs by using their proprietary data as a blueprint, you can be forced to cough up those entire “avoided costs” under an unjust enrichment theory.

“Combination” Trade Secrets Do Not Require Perfect Fingerprints. On appeal, Ford argued it should not be liable because Versata never proved Ford engineers knew the exact technical combination of features that made up the trade secrets. The Federal Circuit firmly rejected this, holding that a defendant does not need specific, line-by-line knowledge of every individual element of a combined technology suite to be held liable for misappropriating it.

The Danger of the “License-to-Build” Pivot. Many corporate disputes arise when a licensee decides to stop paying a vendor and build a replacement tool in-house. If your engineering team has spent a decade interacting with a vendor’s proprietary manuals, architecture, and source code, building a “lookalike” tool immediately creates a high risk of catastrophic trade secret and contract litigation.

Safeguarding Corporate Innovation

Whether you are a software developer looking to enforce your licensing agreements or a commercial enterprise seeking to audit your internal software development boundaries, the financial stakes of IP management have never been higher. Proactive protection requires clear ownership terms, strict post-termination data-destruction protocols, and a rigorous firewall between external vendor data and internal development teams.

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