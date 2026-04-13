How WD-40 Keeps Its Famous Secret Formula Protected

Few products are as recognizable, or as universally useful, as WD-40. The familiar blue-and-yellow can has become a staple in garages, workshops, and toolboxes around the world.

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To do that, we had to rethink the way legal services are delivered and law firms are structured. We engaged concepts like dedicated relationship and project managers, project teams, core values, vision, client surveys and feedback, strengths testing, and other tools not frequently found in law firms. We believe protecting innovation requires being innovative ourselves.

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Trade Secret vs Patent Strategy: How WD-40 Protected Its Formula for 70+ Years

Few products are as recognizable, or as universally useful, as WD-40. The familiar blue-and-yellow can has become a staple in garages, workshops, and toolboxes around the world. Yet behind this everyday product lies one of the most carefully protected formulas in modern industry.

For more than 70 years, the company behind WD-40 has guarded the exact composition of its product with extraordinary diligence. Instead of relying on patents, the company chose a different intellectual property strategy: protecting the formula as a trade secret. That decision, and the steps taken to preserve the secret, offer a compelling case study of how intellectual property strategy can shape a product’s longevity and competitive advantage.

From Rocket Science to Household Staple

The origins of WD-40 date back to the early days of the Cold War aerospace industry. In 1953, a small San Diego startup called the Rocket Chemical Company began working on a rust-prevention solvent designed for aerospace applications. Rocket Chemical Company tasked a small team of chemists with creating a compound capable of preventing corrosion on missile components exposed to moisture.

Their goal was simple in theory but difficult in practice: develop a chemical formula that could displace water and protect metal surfaces. After dozens of unsuccessful attempts, the chemists finally achieved success on their 40th formulation. This milestone ultimately inspired the product’s name: Water Displacement, 40th formula, or WD-40.

The formula quickly found its first commercial use. Aerospace contractor Convair began using the product to protect the outer skin of the Atlas missile from rust and corrosion.

Soon, something unexpected happened: employees began sneaking cans home.

What started as a highly specialized aerospace solution proved useful for everyday problems, from loosening rusted parts to preventing corrosion on household tools. Recognizing its broader appeal, company leadership began packaging the formula in aerosol cans and selling it to consumers in 1958.

A niche industrial compound had suddenly become a household product.

The Intellectual Property Decision That Shaped the Brand

As WD-40’s popularity grew, the company faced a critical decision regarding its intellectual property: should it patent the formula?

A patent would have provided exclusive rights to the invention, but only for a limited period (typically about 20 years). In exchange, the inventor must disclose the invention in sufficient detail so that others can replicate it once the patent expires.

Instead, the company made a strategic decision not to patent the formula at all.

By declining to file a patent, the company avoided publicly disclosing the chemical composition of the product. Instead, it treated the formula as a trade secret, meaning the company’s competitive advantage would depend on its ability to keep the formula confidential.

This strategy carried both benefits and risks:

Advantages of trade secret protection:

Potentially indefinite protection if secrecy is maintained

No requirement to publicly disclose the formula

Lower legal costs compared to maintaining patent portfolios

Risks of the strategy:

Competitors may independently discover or reverse-engineer the formula

Once the secret becomes public, protection may be lost

The burden of secrecy rests entirely on the company

For WD-40, the gamble paid off. More than seven decades later, the formula remains confidential.

Extreme Measures to Preserve the Secret

Maintaining trade secret protection requires active and deliberate measures, and WD-40 has implemented some of the most rigorous safeguards in corporate history.

A Formula Stored in a Vault

The original handwritten formula is reportedly stored in a bank vault in San Diego. Access requires multiple layers of security, and the document rarely leaves the vault. Only a small number of senior executives have ever seen it.

Even within the company, knowledge of the formula is highly restricted. Many employees, including research and development staff, work with coded or partial formulations rather than the original recipe.

This compartmentalization is a classic trade secret protection technique: limit knowledge to only those who absolutely need it.

Strict Confidentiality Agreements

Individuals who gain access to the formula must typically sign stringent nondisclosure agreements. These agreements reinforce the company’s legal claim that the formula is a protected trade secret and demonstrate that the company takes reasonable steps to maintain secrecy.

Such contractual protections are a key element in trade secret law. Courts often look for evidence that companies implemented reasonable measures, like NDAs and restricted access, to protect confidential information.

Controlled Documentation

The formula itself reportedly exists in a handwritten notebook containing the successful 40th attempt, alongside records of the previous failed formulations. Maintaining a controlled record helps establish historical ownership of the invention while minimizing the risk of unauthorized duplication.

Why Trade Secrets Worked for WD-40

Not every invention can be protected successfully as a trade secret. Many technologies are easily reverse engineered once the product reaches the market.

But WD-40 sits in a category where secrecy can be effective.

While the product’s general ingredients, such as hydrocarbons, lubricating oils, and propellants, are known through safety data disclosures and chemical analysis, the precise composition and proportions remain confidential.

That distinction matters. Even small variations in formulation can significantly affect performance, and replicating the exact balance can be challenging.

As a result, although competing lubricants exist, none has perfectly replicated the original formula’s effectiveness and brand recognition.

The company’s trade secret strategy has allowed the formula to remain protected far beyond the lifespan of a patent.

Building an Entire Brand Around a Secret

Over time, the formula grew into more than just a chemical recipe; it became the foundation of a global brand.

Today, WD-40 Company sells products in more than 170 countries and has expanded into a range of maintenance and cleaning products.

But the iconic multi-use spray remains the company’s flagship product.

The company’s success demonstrates how intellectual property strategy can influence not just product protection but brand identity and market positioning. The mystery surrounding the formula has become part of the brand’s story.

In a sense, the secrecy itself has marketing value.

The Legal Mechanics of Trade Secret Protection

Trade secrets occupy a unique position in intellectual property law. Unlike patents, trademarks, or copyrights, trade secrets are protected primarily through confidentiality and security measures rather than registration.

To qualify for trade secret protection under U.S. law, information generally must:

Derive independent economic value from not being generally known Be subject to reasonable efforts to maintain its secrecy

Companies often rely on a combination of legal tools to protect trade secrets, including:

Nondisclosure agreements (NDAs)

Access restrictions

Employee training and policies

Data security measures

Trade secret misappropriation litigation

The WD-40 formula illustrates how these legal principles operate in practice. By carefully limiting access and maintaining strict confidentiality protocols, the company has preserved the secret for decades.

Lessons for Innovators and Businesses

The WD-40 story offers several important lessons about intellectual property strategy.

1. Not Every Invention Should Be Patented

While patents are powerful tools, they are not always the best option. For inventions that can remain secret and are difficult to reverse-engineer, trade secret protection may provide longer-lasting advantages.

2. Secrecy Requires Active Management

Trade secrets do not protect themselves. Companies must demonstrate that they actively protect confidential information through policies, agreements, and security measures.

3. IP Strategy Should Align with Business Goals

WD-40’s long-term success illustrates how intellectual property decisions can shape a company’s trajectory. By choosing secrecy over disclosure, the company preserved its competitive advantage for generations.

Learn more about trade secret fundamentals: https://www.klemchuk.com/ideate/trade-secrets-basics

Insights from the Klemchuk Team

One of the best steps companies and entrepreneurs can take when deciding between trade secret protection and patent protection is to consider whether a competitor can reverse engineer or somehow determine the competitive advantage. If so, then patent protection may be the best option or a combination of patents and trade secrets. To analyze the degree to which an innovation can be protected by a trade secret, an intellectual property audit is both a good initial step as well as a periodic project to maximize trade secret protection.

The formula for Coca-Cola is also one of the most valuable and guarded trade secrets. See our blog post, What Coca-Cola Teaches About Trade Secrets Versus Patents In Selecting Intellectual Property Strategies for another substantive discussion of an intellectual property law strategy of choosing trade secrets over patents.

The Enduring Power of a Well-Kept Secret

More than seventy years after its creation, WD-40 remains one of the most recognizable and widely used maintenance products in the world. Its lasting success is due not only to a clever chemical formula but also to a deliberate and disciplined intellectual property strategy.

By choosing trade secret protection over patent disclosure and rigorously safeguarding the formula, the company turned a simple aerospace solvent into a global icon.

In a time when innovation often moves at breakneck speed, WD-40 offers a reminder that sometimes the most powerful intellectual property strategy is not disclosure, but discretion.

Evaluate Your IP Strategy

If your business is deciding between trade secret protection and patents, conducting an IP audit is a critical first step. Understanding what can be protected—and how—can preserve competitive advantage and reduce risk.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.