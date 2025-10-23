Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, Episode 81: FTC Noncompete Ban Update

You are invited to listen to Episode 81 of Greenberg Traurig's Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, "FTC Noncompete Ban Update."

In this episode, New Jersey Shareholder Galit Kierkut joins Jordan Grotzinger to discuss the latest developments and trends following the FTC's 2024 noncompete ban and resulting litigation.

