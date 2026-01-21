Critical IP Litigation Lessons For In-House Legal And Innovation Leaders 2025 Webinar (Video)

2025 brought meaningful shifts in IP litigation that influenced how companies assessed risk, built cases, and allocated litigation resources.

2025 brought meaningful shifts in IP litigation that influenced how companies assessed risk, built cases, and allocated litigation resources. Courts tightened expectations around expert reliability and damages analysis, while evolving PTAB and post-grant dynamics continued to reshape parallel litigation strategy. For in-house legal and innovation teams, understanding these developments was critical to planning for 2026.

In this program, members of our litigation team broke down the most consequential rulings and trends from 2025 and translated them into practical guidance for in-house teams. The discussion examined how courts evaluated damages models and comparable licensing evidence, where expert testimony faced increased scrutiny, and how recent decisions affected post-IPR flexibility and estoppel considerations. Presenters also addressed how these shifts impacted early case assessment, budgeting, settlement positioning, and long-term enforcement strategy.

Attendees left with a clearer view of the litigation signals coming from the courts and actionable insights for managing exposure, strengthening case strategy, and aligning legal decision making with business objectives in the year ahead.

