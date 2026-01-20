ARTICLE
20 January 2026

PTAB Statistics Through Two Months Of FY 2026

JD
Jones Day

Contributor

Jones Day logo
Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.
Explore Firm Details
The institution rate for post-grant petitions in FY 2026 through the end of November (the period from Oct. 1, 2025 through November 30, 2025) stands at 37% (118 instituted, 197 denied).
United States Intellectual Property
Matthew W. Johnson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Matthew W. Johnson’s articles from Jones Day are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
Jones Day are most popular:
  • within Accounting and Audit and Strategy topic(s)

The institution rate for post-grant petitions in FY 2026 through the end of November (the period from Oct. 1, 2025 through November 30, 2025) stands at 37% (118 instituted, 197 denied). As expected, this rate is substantially lower than the previous two fiscal years (50% in FY 2025 and 68% in FY 2024). The November rate was 36% (51 instituted, 90 denied). While these rates are low, they are higher than those observed in mid-2025, where July-September institution rates were 24%, 20%, and 27%, respectively.

1733692a.jpg

On a per-patent-challenged basis, rather than per-petition, the institution rate for FY 2026 through November is at 56% (133 instituted, 157 denied).

The number of post-grant petitions filed has been less, with 161 filed in the first two months of the fiscal year (151 IPR, 10 PGR), on pace for 966 total. This contrasts with 1,433 post-grant filings in FY 2025 and 1,288 in FY 2024.

1733692b.jpg

Institution rates for Bio/Pharma (67%) and Chemical (59%) patents have be higher than Electrical/Computer (27%) patent challenges, perhaps attributable to the use of faster venues for asserting high tech patents.

PTAB statistics through November 2025 can be accessed here, and the statistics for prior months and fiscal years may be accessed here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Matthew W. Johnson
Matthew W. Johnson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More