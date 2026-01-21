What's Really Going On With The "Enchanted Parks" Trademark Filings?

Last week, a company called Enchanted Parks Holdings filed several applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO seeking to federally register trademarks...

Last week, a company called Enchanted Parks Holdings filed several applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO seeking to federally register trademarks related to amusement parks and apparel. The filings quickly attracted attention—particularly among Six Flags fans—because Six Flags has publicly stated that it is reviewing its park portfolio and actively raising cash.

So what do these filings actually mean? And just as importantly, what don't they mean?

Let's break it down.

First, a Quick Primer: What Is a Trademark?

A trademark can be almost anything that identifies the source of goods or services—words, symbols, designs, sounds, and even smells. To function as a trademark, it must do two things:

Identify the source of goods or services, and Distinguish those goods or services from competitors.

For major consumer brands, trademarks are often the most valuable intangible business assets they own. In Six Flags' case, this is not theoretical: its public filings attribute approximately $850 million in value to the Six Flags trade name alone, and more than $3 billion to goodwill overall.

Why People Care About These Filings

Six Flags is near and dear to many St. Louisans—and plenty of others—dating back to childhood visits and continuing into adulthood. When a new entity files trademarks that appear to relate to theme parks, especially against the backdrop of Six Flags' public financial maneuvering, it naturally raises eyebrows.

But curiosity doesn't always equal clarity.

What Do the Enchanted Parks Filings Actually Say?

At a high level, the filings suggest that someone intends to use the ENCHANTED PARKS name in connection with amusement parks and apparel. That's it.

They could reflect an intent to:

Launch a new park brand,

Make an offer to acquire assets associated with Six Flags locations, or

Simply stake out rights to a name before a future business move.

What they do not do is provide evidence that Six Flags is selling its parks, that a deal is imminent, or that these plans will be successful. Trademark filings alone are not proof of a transaction.

Why Trademark Applications Matter in the U.S.

Unlike many countries that follow a strict “first-to-file” system, U.S. trademark rights arise from use in commerce.

That means if I start using a name for my business, I begin developing trademark rights based on:

Where I use it,

For what goods or services, and

Whether consumers recognize it as identifying my business.

Federal trademark registration adds significant benefits, including:

A presumptive nationwide right to use the mark as of the filing date, and

Stronger enforcement tools and remedies.

Because of these benefits, trademark filings are often an early signal of business intent—even if that intent is still forming.

What's Particularly Interesting About These Filings

Two aspects stand out: the type of filing and the address used by the applicant.

Intent-to-Use Filings

The Enchanted Parks applications were filed on an “intent-to-use” basis. This means the applicant has not yet begun using the mark in commerce for the listed goods and services.

To file this way, the applicant must submit a sworn declaration that it has a bona fide intent to use the mark. This doesn't require active operations or revenue, but it does require more than a vague idea—some concrete indication of genuine business intent, such as planning documents.

One critical limitation: intent-to-use applications generally cannot be transferred before the mark is actually used in commerce by the original applicant. This rule exists to prevent trademark “squatting,” where parties attempt to hold marks hostage for profit—similar to domain-name squatting.

The Address Issue

Here, things get unusual.

The correspondence address listed for:

Enchanted Parks , and

, and The attorney of record, Fernandez Legal

is the same address.

That's not typical. Usually, companies either file through in-house counsel or use outside law firms with clearly separate addresses. While the applicant appears to have provided a different domicile address in a hidden USPTO field, the public-facing address resolves to a mixed-use office building in Orlando.

There appears to be a legitimate law firm at that location—but no visible indication that a business called Enchanted Parks operates there. This raises questions about both the applicant's true domicile and the mechanics of its claimed intent to use the marks.

Notably, the attorney handling these applications is not the same attorney who represents Six Flags in its trademark matters, nor do the corporate entities share a registered agent.

So Who Is Enchanted Parks Holdings?

At this point: not much is publicly known.

The company was formed in Delaware in December 2025 .

. Its USPTO correspondence address matches that of its attorney.

There is no obvious public footprint tied to park operations.

Online investigators (including Reddit sleuths) have suggested a possible connection to Innovative Attraction Management (IAM), which previously filed a trademark application for SURF LAGOON WATER PARK using the same law firm. That connection is plausible—but unconfirmed.

Why Might the Applicant Be Keeping a Low Profile?

While the approach here is unusual, hiding identity ahead of a public launch is not unheard of. Major companies like Apple and Google routinely take steps to conceal ownership while securing IP rights.

That said, the more common approach is to first file in foreign jurisdictions that keep trademark applications confidential, then later file in the U.S. claiming priority under international treaties. That's not what happened here—which adds to the intrigue.

Why File These Trademarks Now?

There are a few straightforward reasons:

To stake a claim to the name and block others from using it,

To establish priority as of the filing date, and

To preserve strategic flexibility while business plans develop.

As expected, the enchantedparks.com domain has been registered, though it does not currently host an active website. The domain dates back to 2013 and was updated in August 2025, but ownership details are shielded from public view.

If a Sale Happens, What Happens to the Six Flags Brand?

If Six Flags assets are sold, the buyer and seller would almost certainly negotiate a brand retirement plan.

This typically involves:

A transition period where both brands are used,

Co-branding on signage, passes, coupons, and marketing, and

A structured plan to transfer goodwill from the old brand to the new one.

From a trademark perspective, this process is critical. The challenge is continuing to use the legacy brand enough to preserve rights—while still moving consumers to the new identity and preventing third parties from scooping up abandoned marks.

These transitions can take years. Local examples include the Bass Pro / Cabela's merger, and similar lessons can be drawn from deals like Bayer–Monsanto or Emerson–Copeland.

Bottom Line

The Enchanted Parks trademark filings are interesting and indicates strategic actions—but they are not, on their own, solid proof of a Six Flags sale, rebrand, or takeover.

For now, they signal intent, not outcome. And in trademark law, that distinction matters.

As always, we'll know more when there's more to know.

