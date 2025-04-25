ARTICLE
25 April 2025

Slings And Arrows: Trade Secret Trends Reflect A Need For Safeguards (Podcast)

B
BakerHostetler

Contributor

BakerHostetler logo
Recognized as one of the top firms for client service, BakerHostetler is a leading national law firm that helps clients around the world address their most complex and critical business and regulatory issues. With five core national practice groups — Business, Labor and Employment, Intellectual Property, Litigation, and Tax — the firm has more than 970 lawyers located in 14 offices coast to coast. BakerHostetler is widely regarded as having one of the country’s top 10 tax practices, a nationally recognized litigation practice, an award-winning data privacy practice and an industry-leading business practice. The firm is also recognized internationally for its groundbreaking work recovering more than $13 billion in the Madoff Recovery Initiative, representing the SIPA Trustee for the liquidation of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC. Visit bakerlaw.com
Explore Firm Details
Consider trade secret enforcement your armor on the battlefields of IP. Given greater exposure to cybersecurity breaches and data theft, a murky future for employee noncompete agreements...
United States Intellectual Property
Lisa N. Collins
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Consider trade secret enforcement your armor on the battlefields of IP. Given greater exposure to cybersecurity breaches and data theft, a murky future for employee noncompete agreements, AI algorithms that challenge the integrity of trade secrets – trends suggest businesses will require robust and proactive IP strategies, including an increase in trade secret litigation and internal protection, compliance, and more. Trade secret trends are expected to undergo a significant shift as organizations adapt to expanded trade secret protection, a potential ban on noncompetes, cybersecurity breaches and data threats, new technologies, and changes in the legal landscape.

In BakerHostetler's second annual IP Perspectives (BHIPP) thought leadership piece, the Intellectual Property Practice Group highlights a myriad of IP-related topics that are at the forefront of industry developments and current challenges and trends.

Download Episode Transcript

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lisa N. Collins
Lisa N. Collins
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More