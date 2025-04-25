Slings And Arrows: Trade Secret Trends Reflect A Need For Safeguards (Podcast)

self

Consider trade secret enforcement your armor on the battlefields of IP. Given greater exposure to cybersecurity breaches and data theft, a murky future for employee noncompete agreements, AI algorithms that challenge the integrity of trade secrets – trends suggest businesses will require robust and proactive IP strategies, including an increase in trade secret litigation and internal protection, compliance, and more. Trade secret trends are expected to undergo a significant shift as organizations adapt to expanded trade secret protection, a potential ban on noncompetes, cybersecurity breaches and data threats, new technologies, and changes in the legal landscape.

In BakerHostetler's second annual IP Perspectives (BHIPP) thought leadership piece, the Intellectual Property Practice Group highlights a myriad of IP-related topics that are at the forefront of industry developments and current challenges and trends.

