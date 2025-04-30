ARTICLE
30 April 2025

Making Moves: The USPTO Provides Guidance, Proposes Changes (Podcast)

B
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office had a busy summer in 2024. Businesses and individuals with AI and software-based inventions paid particularly close attention to the agency...
United States Intellectual Property
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office had a busy summer in 2024. Businesses and individuals with AI and software-based inventions paid particularly close attention to the agency when, in July, it released updated guidance on how patent examiners should evaluate related claims for patent subject matter eligibility.

In BakerHostetler's second annual IP Perspectives (BHIPP) thought leadership piece, the Intellectual Property Practice Group highlights a myriad of IP-related topics that are at the forefront of industry developments and current challenges and trends.

