What To Do If Your Trademark Application Gets Denied

If you've recently received a trademark application denial from the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office), you're probably feeling confused, frustrated, and maybe even worried about what to do next. You're not alone—and your situation is fixable.

At Ayala Law, we help business owners across Florida and beyond understand what went wrong and take the right legal steps to protect their brand. In this blog post, we'll explain why trademark applications get denied, what you can do about it, and how to move forward strategically.

Why Was My Trademark Application Rejected?

Before you can respond to a trademark refusal, it's important to understand why the USPTO denied it. The reason will be included in a document called an Office Action. This letter outlines the legal and procedural grounds for the refusal.

Common Reasons a Trademark Gets Denied:

Likelihood of Confusion : Your trademark is too similar to an existing registered mark.

: Your trademark is too similar to an existing registered mark. Merely Descriptive : Your trademark simply describes the goods/services you're offering.

: Your trademark simply describes the goods/services you're offering. Generic Terms : The mark is a common name for the product or service and can't be protected.

: The mark is a common name for the product or service and can't be protected. Deceptive or Misleading : The trademark implies something false or misleading.

Improper Specimen : The evidence provided doesn't clearly show use of the trademark in commerce.

: The trademark implies something false or misleading. : The evidence provided doesn't clearly show use of the trademark in commerce. Procedural Issues: Mistakes in the application form, such as classification errors or missing information.

Knowing the specific reason for your denial will guide your next move.

Can You Fix a Trademark Denial?

Yes, in many cases, a trademark refusal is not the end of the road. The key is to act quickly and strategically, because you only have a limited amount of time to respond—typically six months from the date of the Office Action.

How to Respond to a USPTO Trademark Denial

If you're searching for "how to respond to a USPTO Office Action" or "how to fix a trademark rejection", here are the most common paths forward:

1. File a Response to the Office Action

This is the most direct way to challenge the denial. You or your attorney must file a legal argument that addresses the USPTO examiner's concerns. This may involve:

Clarifying the goods/services associated with the mark

Showing that no likelihood of confusion exists

Submitting evidence that your mark has acquired distinctiveness

Providing an acceptable specimen or revising your application

2. Amend the Application

Sometimes a small fix can resolve the issue. You may be able to:

Narrow your description of goods or services

Change the classification code

Disclaim certain words that are generic or descriptive

Amending doesn't always guarantee approval, but in some cases, it avoids the need for a legal fight.

3. Request Reconsideration or File an Appeal

If your response is unsuccessful and the denial is made final, you can:

File a Request for Reconsideration

Appeal to the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB)



This is a more formal, time-consuming process, but in many cases, especially where substantive legal interpretation is involved, an appeal can be the right move.

When Should You Hire a Trademark Attorney?

If you're searching "do I need a lawyer for a trademark denial?", the answer depends on how complex the denial is.

Here are signs that it's time to get legal help:

The Office Action is based on a likelihood of confusion or descriptiveness refusal.

You received a Final Refusal.

Your brand is core to your business and worth protecting.

You're considering appealing to the TTAB.

An experienced trademark attorney can help you craft a persuasive legal argument, navigate USPTO procedures, and significantly improve your chances of approval.

At Ayala Law, we've helped many business owners respond to refusals and secure trademark protection that lasts.

What Happens If I Do Nothing After a Trademark Refusal?

Doing nothing isn't a strategy. If you fail to respond to the Office Action within the USPTO's deadline (usually 6 months), your application will be abandoned, and you'll have to start from scratch—including paying new filing fees.

You also run the risk of someone else registering a similar mark in the meantime, leaving your brand unprotected.

Can I Refile My Trademark Application?

Yes, you can refile—but only in certain cases. If your application was denied due to correctable issues, and the deadline to respond has passed, refiling might make sense.

However, if the reason was substantive (like a likelihood of confusion with another trademark), refiling without changing your mark or business model is unlikely to succeed.

A trademark attorney can help you decide if a fresh application is your best option—or if it's better to push forward with a response or appeal.

Final Thoughts: Don't Let a Trademark Denial Stop Your Brand

Getting a trademark refusal from the USPTO can feel like a setback—but it doesn't have to end your plans. With the right legal approach, many refusals can be overcome or worked around. Our attorneys help entrepreneurs and business owners protect what they've built.

