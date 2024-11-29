ARTICLE
29 November 2024

Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, Episode 71: How Destroy And Certify Clauses Can Trigger The Statute Of Limitations And The Showing Necessary For Irreparable Harm

You are invited to listen to Episode 71 of Greenberg Traurig's Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, "How Destroy and Certify Clauses Can Trigger the Statute of Limitations and the Showing Necessary for Irreparable Harm."
In this episode, Jordan discusses a case in which a "destroy and certify" clause in an NDA triggered a statute of limitations, and another case that addresses how the possibility of irreparable harm may not be enough for preliminary injunctive relief.

