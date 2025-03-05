ARTICLE
5 March 2025

What To Do When Law Enforcement Representatives From Homeland Security Show Up At Your Client's Place Of Business Or Job Site

SR
Shulman Rogers

Contributor

United States Government, Public Sector
Paul J. O'Reilly

The change in administration and the new policies it has rolled out have caused great confusion for businesses and panic among some employees regarding immigration. Even if they are in the US legally and have provided the proper documentation, some employees are still terrified that they could be detained in an ICE raid or dragnet. This concern is even greater for businesses in the hotel, restaurant, construction and educational areas and, to some extent, places of worship.

Companies are asking what they can do to be prepared and provide their employees with a safe and secure work environment.

Most people view this strictly as an immigration issue, but it is not. This concern is multi-faceted, with potential criminal, constitutional and civil implications. Businesses are concerned that if they do not respond properly, they could risk arrest, fines and/or civil liability.

Shulman Rogers has developed a program to address this situation.

We tailor our guidance specifically to each client – as there is not a "one-size-fits-all, cookie-cutter approach."

Business owners should ensure that they have procedures and protocols in place for the potential situation. No business is immune. Even if all employees are in the US legally, business owners need to exercise best practices and follow the law. If they misstep, they risk becoming embroiled in litigation by their own employees.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Paul J. O'Reilly
Paul J. O'Reilly
