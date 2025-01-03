ARTICLE
3 January 2025

Capital Snapshot: A Monthly Overview Of The Issues, Events, Timelines, And Polling Data Driving Federal Policy Decisions

Capital Snapshot: A Monthly Overview Of The Issues, Events, Timelines, And Polling Data Driving Federal Policy Decisions...
United States Government, Public Sector
Eugenia E. Pierson,David J.M. Skillman, and Peter E. Duyshart
This Month's Capital Snapshot Deck Includes:

  • A high-level recap of the final 2024 election results
  • An overview of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 Continuing Resolution (CR) and accompanying policy and funding riders
  • An overview of the compromise version of the FY25 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)
  • An overview of the newly announced 2025 congressional schedules
  • A review of congressional party leadership for the 119th Congress
  • A preview of the congressional committees, including committee leaders for the 119th Congress
  • A look at President-elect Donald Trump's key administration appointments and nominees

Topline Election Results

2024 General Election: Topline Results

Presidential Electoral College Map

Presidential Election Results

  • Former President Donald Trump (R-FL) and Senator JD Vance (R-OH) defeated Vice President Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Governor Tim Walz (D-MN) in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. The Republican ticket won the Electoral College by a tally of 312-226, which is similar to former President Trump's 2016 Electoral College victory, with the only difference being he won Nevada this year after losing it in 2016 (and 2020).
  • Former President Trump, now President-elect Trump, will become only the second president in U.S. history to serve two non-consecutive terms as president (2017-2021 and 2025-2029), the first being President Grover Cleveland (1885-1889 and 1893-1897).
  • Unlike 2016, when President-elect Trump won the Electoral College but lost the national popular vote by about 2.9 million votes, President-elect Trump is projected to win the popular vote in this election. This is only the second time since 1992 that the Republican presidential nominee has won the popular vote, the other time being former President George W. Bush's victory in 2004.

U.S. Senate Election Map

Composition of the U.S. Senate

To view the full article, click here.

