Pennsylvania Perspective For Monday, October 6, 2025

Pennsylvania

PA Treasurer Expands Loan Program Amid Budget Stalemate

State Treasurer Stacy Garrity (R) widened a $500 million low-interest loan initiative to include providers of domestic violence and rape survivor services as the state budget impasse drags on. Advocates warn interest costs could strain essential programs while counties and schools await overdue funding. The Pennsylvania Capital-Star has more.

Flood Disclosure Bill Passes PA House to Inform Home Buyers

The state House unanimously approved a bill requiring sellers to disclose if properties are in flood zones and need flood insurance. The measure now heads to the Senate alongside a proposal for landslide and sinkhole insurance. The Pennsylvania Capital-Star has more.

PA Supreme Court Retention Race Could Reshape Election Rules

Three Democratic justices face a GOP-backed effort to deny them new terms, a move that could shift the court's balance before the 2028 presidential race. The outcome will influence rulings on mail voting, redistricting, and other election laws in a state central to national politics. The Philadelphia Inquirer has more.

Rep. Daley Announces She Will Not Seek Reelection in 2026

State Representative Mary Jo Daley (D-Montgomery), who has served the 148th District since 2012, said she will retire after her current term. The longtime lawmaker cited gratitude for her community and decades of public service as she prepares to step down. PoliticsPA has more.

PA Republicans Push Mail Voting Despite Criticism from President Trump

State Republican leaders are promoting mail-in ballots to boost turnout in key judicial races, even as President Donald Trump continues to attack the practice. Republican voters are slowly embracing mail voting, with requests up significantly from past municipal elections. Votebeat Pennsylvania has more.

Experts Say State School Funding System Chaotic, Unequal

Marc Stier, executive director of the Pennsylvania Policy Center, warned that the state's K-12 funding system heavily favors wealthier, whiter districts, leaving poorer communities with large adequacy gaps. With state support at historic lows and a looming budget deficit, he said political will is needed to fix deep disparities. PennLive has more.

Philadelphia

SEPTA Upgrades City Hall Station Ahead Of 2026 Events

City Hall Station is getting new flooring, lighting, fare gates, and signage to handle heavy traffic during America's 250th celebrations and major sporting events. Additional SEPTA stations will also see improvements, including HVAC upgrades and water leak repairs. The Philly Voice has more.

Philly Overdose Deaths Drop as City Expands Wellness Programs

Philadelphia's overdose deaths have fallen for two consecutive years, aided by widespread Narcan distribution and new long-acting treatments. City officials credit a $100 million "wellness ecosystem" initiative, though critics question the effectiveness of programs like Wellness Court. Billy Penn has more.

Pittsburgh

Gov. Shapiro Highlights Downtown Pittsburgh Revitalization Success

Governor Josh Shapiro (D) touted major progress from a $62 million investment to improve safety, housing, and public spaces in Downtown Pittsburgh. Crime and homelessness have dropped sharply, and new housing and park projects aim to sustain momentum ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. WESA has more.

Federal

GOP Health Care Claim Amid Shutdown Sparks Fact-Check

Republicans accuse Democrats of pushing free health care for undocumented immigrants during the budget standoff, but fact-checkers say the claim is false. Democrats' proposal restores benefits for legal immigrants, though some indirect funding could reach undocumented care. WITF has more.

New SCOTUS Term to Center on Expanding Presidential Power

During a new term starting Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to weigh major cases on executive authority, including President Trump's firing of agency commissioners, tariff powers, and a challenge to birthright citizenship. Justices will also revisit emergency rulings that favored Trump, while other cases touch on free speech and transgender student rights. NPR has more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.