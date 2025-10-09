New York Note: Shutdown Affects NY, Trump Reverses Cuts, Citi Field Casino Moves Forward

The federal government shutdown is causing closures and delays across New York City, including the Theodore Roosevelt Birthplace National Historic Site and, possibly, the Statue of Liberty once federal funding ends. Governor Kathy Hochul said thousands of federal employees will be furloughed, while essential workers such as air traffic controllers and TSA agents will continue working without pay. Immigration hearings in Lower Manhattan have been canceled, and officials warned that tourism, Social Security and veterans' benefits, and nutrition programs could all be affected. Hochul also confirmed that the state does not plan to fund operations at federal sites during the shutdown.

The Trump administration will restore $187 million in Homeland Security funds for New York after bipartisan pushback against cuts that threatened the city's intelligence and counterterrorism operations. President Trump said he was unaware of the cuts, made without his approval, until Governor Kathy Hochul called to protest. The reversal followed appeals from Hochul and members of New York's congressional delegation, including both Democrats and Republicans. Officials warned the proposed cuts, which would have reduced funding for the NYPD from $90 million to $10 million, could have severely weakened programs supporting intelligence analysts, bomb squad equipment, and active shooter response training. Homeland Security has not explained the reason for the cuts or their reversal.

The proposed Metropolitan Park casino at Citi Field's parking lot received unanimous approval Tuesday from a six-member advisory committee, advancing it to the final round of state review for a gambling license. Backed by Mets owner Steve Cohen and Hard Rock, the project includes a casino, luxury hotel, convention center, entertainment venue, restaurants, and nearly 300,000 square feet of gaming space. Cohen, with development partner Hard Rock, pledged $1.75 billion in planned local improvements and 25 acres of new park space. Cohen's group also pledged to build 450 units of income-restricted, subsidized housing in Corona if their casino license is approved. Opponents of the project cite concerns about crime, congestion, and loss of public land. Metropolitan Park is the fourth casino proposal to advance, joining Bally's in the Bronx, MGM Empire City in Yonkers, and Resorts World in Queens, with up to three licenses expected to be awarded by the end of the year.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.