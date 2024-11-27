ARTICLE
27 November 2024

NSA Wants Industry To Disclose Details Of Telecom Hacks In Light Of Chinese Involvement

KM
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

Contributor

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP logo
Katten is a firm of first choice for clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services globally. Our nationally and internationally recognized practices include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth.
Explore Firm Details
On November 20, 2024, the director of the National Security Agency, General Timothy Haugh, urged the private sector to take swift, collective action to share key details about breaches...
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Photo of Trisha Sircar
Authors

On November 20, 2024, the director of the National Security Agency, General Timothy Haugh, urged the private sector to take swift, collective action to share key details about breaches they have suffered at the hands of Chinese hackers who have infiltrated US telecommunications.

Gen. Haugh said he wants to provide a public "hunt guide" so cybersecurity professionals and companies can search out the hackers and eradicate them from telecommunications networks.

US authorities have confirmed Chinese hackers have infiltrated US telecommunications in what Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, this week described as a "sprawling and catastrophic" infiltration. AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc. and T-Mobile are among those targeted.

Through those intrusions, the hackers targeted communications of a "limited number" of people in politics and government, US officials have said. They include Vice President Kamala Harris' staff, President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance, as well as staffers for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, according to Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley.

Representatives of the Chinese government have denied the allegations.

"The ultimate goal would be to be able to lay bare exactly what happened in ways that allow us to better posture as a nation and for our allies to be better postured," - Gen. Tim Haugh.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Entertainment Law, Media Law and Telecoms Law
Authors
Photo of Trisha Sircar
Trisha Sircar
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More