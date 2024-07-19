FCC Open Meeting Recap: May 2024 (Podcast)

self

Kelley Drye Full Spectrum · FCC Open Meeting Recap: May 2024

On this episode of Full Spectrum, we discuss two items adopted by the Federal Communications Commission at its May 2024 Open Meeting. First, partner Chip Yorkgitis summarizes the proposed rules to strengthen the FCC's oversight of telecommunications certification bodies and test labs that are recognized by the FCC to participate in the FCC's equipment authorization program (0:01:24). Next, partner Hank Kelly discusses two Notices of Apparent Liability stemming from a high-profile robocalling campaign involving AI-generated deepfake voice messages that took place ahead of the 2024 Democratic Presidential Primary Election in New Hampshire (0:13:36).

