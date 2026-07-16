Massachusetts Is Making A Major Bet On AI And Robotics. Is Your Organization Ready?

For years, Massachusetts has been one of the country’s leading centers for innovation. What’s becoming increasingly clear is that state policymakers view artificial intelligence and robotics as central...

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For years, Massachusetts has been one of the country’s leading centers for innovation. What’s becoming increasingly clear is that state policymakers view artificial intelligence and robotics as central to the Commonwealth’s next phase of economic growth.

The House Economic Development Bond Bill includes several significant investments aimed at accelerating innovation, commercialization, workforce development, and research in both AI and robotics. These aren’t isolated investments. Taken together, they represent a clear signal from Beacon Hill about where the state intends to compete and lead.

Among the bill’s key provisions:

$75 million to support the development and deployment of artificial intelligence technologies, including robotics applications across sectors such as manufacturing, health care, logistics, transportation, and defense.

$100 million to strengthen Massachusetts’ defense innovation ecosystem, with robotics specifically identified as a priority technology area alongside AI, autonomous systems, cybersecurity, semiconductors, and advanced manufacturing.

$200 million in bridge funding to help Massachusetts colleges and universities sustain critical research programs, including robotics research, during a period of uncertainty surrounding federal funding.

Importantly, these proposals are not yet law. The House has acted, but the legislation must still move through the Senate and ultimately be signed by the Governor before these investments become reality.

The Senate is expected to consider its own economic development legislation later this month, setting up what will likely be an active negotiation over the Commonwealth’s innovation and economic development priorities. For companies operating in the AI and robotics ecosystem, that’s an important reminder: the policy process matters.

The organizations that engage early, understand the legislative landscape, and help shape these discussions are often the ones best positioned to benefit from future programs and funding opportunities.

That’s where ML Strategies comes in.

Success in AI and robotics requires more than technical expertise and innovative products. It requires understanding how public policy, government investment, workforce initiatives, economic development programs, and regulatory frameworks influence the marketplace.

At ML Strategies, we help clients navigate that intersection every day. Our team works with technology companies, startups, investors, manufacturers, health care innovators, universities, and research institutions to identify opportunities, build strategic relationships, and engage effectively with policymakers and government leaders.

As Massachusetts continues to position itself as a national leader in artificial intelligence and robotics, the stakes are getting higher. The decisions being made today on Beacon Hill will help shape where capital flows, where research occurs, where talent is developed, and which companies are best positioned for growth tomorrow.

The future of AI and robotics will be shaped not only in laboratories, research institutions, and boardrooms but also in the halls of government.

Organizations need advocates who understand both the technology and the policymaking process. When it comes to helping clients navigate that landscape, ML Strategies is the lobbying and government relations partner of choice.

The companies that will lead the next generation of innovation won’t simply build great technology, they’ll understand how policy, funding, and government partnerships shape the marketplace. At ML Strategies, we help clients do exactly that. Whether you’re developing AI applications, advancing robotics, scaling advanced manufacturing, or pursuing public-sector opportunities, our team understands the technology, the stakeholders, and the process. In a rapidly evolving environment, experience matters.

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