Ankura CTIX FLASH Update – June 23, 2026

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Malware Activity

ClickFix Campaigns Evolve to Deliver New Malware Loaders and Enable Ransomware Intrusions

Cybersecurity researchers have identified multiple active ClickFix campaigns delivering newly documented malware loaders (BabaDeda Loader, Lorem Ipsum Loader, and Potemkin) highlighting the continued effectiveness and evolution of ClickFix social engineering attacks. The campaigns rely on deceptive prompts that trick users into executing malicious PowerShell commands, ultimately deploying information stealers, RATs, and ransomware-related tooling. BabaDeda Loader, linked to the long-running BabaDeda crypter service, targets education and financial organizations using stealth techniques such as in-memory shellcode execution, DLL side-loading, and externally stored payloads to deliver stealers and backdoors capable of extensive data theft and remote control. Separately, compromised WordPress sites are being used to distribute Lorem Ipsum Loader, which has been attributed with high confidence to the financially motivated threat actor Vanilla Tempest (also known as Rapid Brigantine/Vice Society) and serves as a precursor to ransomware deployments including Rhysida. A third campaign leverages the Potemkin loader to deploy EtherRAT and RMMProject, enabling browser credential theft, remote access, lateral movement, and persistent access through tools such as Cloudflare Tunnel and Chisel. Researchers note that these campaigns illustrate a broader trend toward modular malware ecosystems that separate delivery, storage, execution, and payload deployment, while underscoring the enduring success of ClickFix as an initial access technique that exploits user trust rather than software vulnerabilities.

Threat Actor Activity

French Firm Attacked by Hacker Using Agents to Auto-Reconnect to Server After C2 Cut Off

A French-speaking attacker, nicknamed “Poisson,” hacked a small French automotive business, planted a simple Python keylogger, and stole banking and email credentials. The intrusion used an in-memory Havoc Demon implant chain launched via VBScript and PowerShell, persistence through a high-privilege scheduled task and shellcode in Explorer.exe, plus a custom RustDesk backup channel. Poisson installed later installed OpenSSH Server and Tailscale, joined the victim machine to his private Tailscale network, and set up key-based SSH with a reverse tunnel. When his Havoc command-and-control (C2) server went offline, Tailscale access remained allowing agents to reconnect automatically eighteen (18) days later when C2 returned back online. Despite sloppy tradecraft such as leaking his home directory, naming buckets after his handle, and failing many other actions, he still compromised four (4) machines. CTIX Analysts recommend organizations and defenders to hunt for quiet persistence like OpenSSH, Tailscale, suspicious scheduled tasks, and powercfg changes rather than assuming killing C2 equals remediation. Attackers can still use legitimate, signed tools to outlive C2 takedowns.

Vulnerabilities

Actively Exploited Joomla JCE Vulnerability Added to CISA KEV as Automated Attacks Deploy Persistent Web Shells

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has ordered federal agencies to urgently patch an actively exploited critical vulnerability in the Widget Factory Joomla Content Editor (JCE) plugin. The flaw, tracked as

CVE-2026-48907

, affects JCE versions 1.0.0 through

2.9.99.4

, stemming from improper access controls that allow unauthenticated attackers to create malicious editor profiles, upload PHP files, and achieve remote code execution (RCE) through low-complexity attacks. Security researchers have observed threat actors weaponizing the vulnerability by importing rogue profiles that deploy web shells, granting persistent backdoor access to compromised servers even after the initial vulnerability is patched. Public exploit code is available and attacks are being automated, meaning even Joomla sites without public user registration remain at risk. In response, CISA added the flaw to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog ordering Federal Civilian Executive Branch (FCEB) agencies to remediate affected systems by June 19, 2026. The JCE development team released fixes in versions

2.9.99.5

and later, but emphasized that patching only closes the initial attack vector and does not remove any web shells, malware, or persistence mechanisms that may already exist on compromised systems. Organizations are therefore advised to inspect for unauthorized editor profiles, review web server logs for suspicious requests to the profile import endpoint, rotate administrator, database, and hosting credentials, and conduct comprehensive forensic and malware investigations to ensure attackers have not maintained access. The disclosures come amid broader threats to content management systems, including separate campaigns targeting WordPress through supply chain compromises, malicious plugin implants, and database-resident web shells used for persistent access and SEO abuse.

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