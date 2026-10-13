ARTICLE
13 October 2026

Texas Comptroller Limits Application Of Controversial Data Processing Tax On Electronic Commerce Fees

JW
Jones Walker

Contributor

Jones Walker logo
At Jones Walker, we look beyond today’s challenges and focus on the opportunities of the future. Since our founding in May 1937 by Joseph Merrick Jones, Sr., and Tulane Law School graduates William B. Dreux and A.J. Waechter, we have consistently asked ourselves a simple question: What can we do to help our clients succeed, today and tomorrow?
Explore Firm Details
The Texas Comptroller has issued an executive order that fundamentally changes how data processing taxes apply to electronic commerce transactions, specifically targeting marketplace and platform fees that have been subject to controversial taxation. This policy shift addresses a longstanding issue where businesses faced potential double taxation on marketplace transactions, with both the platform fee and the underlying sale being taxed separately.
United States Texas Tax
Jay Adams

The Texas Comptroller has signed an executive order adopting a narrower interpretation of the controversial data processing tax than previously applied by prior administrations to certain electronic commerce items, such as marketplace and platform fees. Under Comptroller Huffines' interpretation, taxes on marketplace fees, such as those paid for selling products on online platforms, app-driven food delivery services, and short-term rentals, will no longer be swept up in the over-broad net of “data processing.” The Comptroller's Office is directed by the Order to amend Rule 3.330 to reflect this change in policy. Although this is a positive step, all interested parties should review the proposed amendments to the Rule, and comment as appropriate.

In many cases, the result was that a business paid tax on the marketplace fee and the customer also paid tax on the item — the same transaction, taxed twice.

comptroller.texas.gov/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Jay Adams
Jay Adams
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More