6 Critical Actions To Take Before An R&D Credit Audit

The IRS is intensifying scrutiny of federal R&D tax credit claims under Section 41, with recent Form 6765 changes giving examiners unprecedented visibility into credit details. Court decisions have reinforced that audit outcomes hinge on the quality and alignment of company records with IRS requirements, making documentation and preparation critical for companies with substantial credits at stake.

Overview

Now more than ever, the IRS has its eye on the federal research and development (R&D) tax credit, provided under Section 41 of the Internal Revenue Code for increasing research activities. And there are a lot of dollars at stake. For companies claiming these credits, an audit can be costly and time-consuming.

Recent changes to Form 6765 (which is used to claim the R&D tax credit) give examiners greater visibility into credit claims, requiring taxpayers to report business components, wage categories, and cost details at a granular level. At the same time, several recent decisions have reinforced that R&D credit audits are intensely fact-driven, and the outcome often turns on the quality of a company’s records – and how well they align with IRS requirements.

George v. Commissioner Qualified research evaluated based on particular trials performed Contemporaneous evidence and testimony supported some claimed research but not others Illustrates fact-intensive application of substantially all Chickens used in qualifying research trials could constitute pilot models giving rise to supply QREs

Little Sandy Coal Co. v. Commissioner A new or technically complex product does not itself establish a process of experimentation Focus on activities that actually constitute elements of experimentation Highlights substantially-all requirement Business-component and shrinking-back analyses matter

For general counsel at large companies, the stakes are high. Your organization may have thousands of employees, just as many projects, and research expenses incurred years before an audit begins. The engineers who worked on those projects don’t speak the language of Section 41, and the R&D was conducted to develop products, not an IRS audit file. The result is a landscape where even well-intentioned claims can unravel under scrutiny.

The good news? Most examinations turn on two fundamental questions:

Did the taxpayer (your organization) perform qualified research?

Are expenses claimed as qualified research expenses (QREs) properly connected to that research?

As a result, most audit pressure points are predictable. We have outlined six recommendations for addressing common issues before the IRS shows up at your door.

1. Build a strong audit record from the start

The single most important step a company can take is to build a strong audit record before an examination begins.

Start with the case you want to present: Identify the actual research and business components, apply Section 41 to the facts, pinpoint the people with firsthand knowledge, and gather evidence that proves the claim. Then find the weaknesses and fix them before the IRS finds them for you.

2. Define (and defend) your business components

Business components remain a contentious area of R&D audits. Examiners routinely challenge components that aggregate multiple products or processes, components with generic or high-level descriptions, and customer-specific components that may look like adaptation rather than qualified research.

Where to start

Define each business component at a level you can defend. Ask whether it satisfies the Section 41(d) four-part test altogether, and if not, whether a “shrinking-back” analysis applies.

Make sure your documentation matches your definition. If your records describe something different from what you claimed, the IRS will notice.

Keep your component definitions consistent with how you report them on Form 6765. Inconsistencies between the return and the study are red flags.

3. Prove a genuine process of experimentation

Developing a new product does not, on its own, establish a process of experimentation. You need to show how your team addressed uncertainty, what alternatives were identified, and how those alternatives were evaluated. The IRS focuses on the activities that actually constitute elements of experimentation, not the newness or complexity of the end product.

Where to start

For each business component, document the uncertainty that existed regarding capability, methodology, or appropriate design.

Identify the alternatives your team considered and the process you used to evaluate them, whether modeling, simulation, or systematic trial and error.

Prove that at least 80% of the relevant research activities constituted elements of a process of experimentation.

4. Overcome job title bias

Examiners often focus on job titles and lose sight of what an employee really did. Senior executives, project managers, sales and marketing personnel, and production employees frequently draw scrutiny, as do employees with mixed qualified and nonqualified activities.

Where to start

Build your case around activities, not titles. Document what each employee did as part of their day-to-day work.

Be prepared to explain why a person with a senior or sales-oriented title was engaged in qualified services.

Anticipate the questions examiners ask about vague labels and have answers prepared. For example, a label of “value engineering” might trigger the exam question, “What did the employee actually do?”

5. Get the R&D credit study right

A research credit study is an important starting point, but it is rarely enough on its own. Studies designed to calculate and support the credit often fail to answer the questions examiners really ask. Common pressure points include business components defined at a level that becomes difficult to defend, generic project or employee descriptions, retrospective time or activity estimates, and conclusions reached without underlying facts.

Where to start

Treat the study as a foundation, not a finish line. The ultimate question is whether you can establish entitlement to the credit under Section 41, not whether a study exists.

Pressure-test the study before the IRS does. Look for tension between study conclusions and contemporaneous company records, and resolve those conflicts proactively.

Make sure your sampling methodology is one an examiner can reproduce and test without finding gaps.

6. Handle amended claims carefully

Amended research credit claims attract significant scrutiny. An examiner will immediately ask – among other questions – what changed; why QREs are higher than on the original return; and whether the positions can be reconciled across the original return, the amended claim, contemporaneous records, and other tax positions.

Where to start

Before filing an amended claim, map out exactly what changed and why. Be ready to explain any new activities, employees, costs, or business components.

If a new or supplemental study was performed, or if qualification percentages or methodology changed, document the rationale clearly.

Reconcile your positions across every source. Consistency across the original return, the amended claim, and contemporaneous records is essential.

The bottom line

R&D credit audits are challenging, but they are not unwinnable. Treat documentation as an ongoing discipline rather than a retrospective scramble.

By building a strong record from the beginning, along with defining your business components carefully, proving your process of experimentation, looking past job titles to actual activities, pressure-testing your study, and handling amended claims with care, you put your company in the best position to defend the credits it has earned.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.