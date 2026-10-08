What Changed With USPS Postmarks And Why Taxpayers Should Care

With tax season among us, those who plan to mail their tax returns or related documents might want to reconsider waiting until later, as taxpayers might unknowingly face a new risk — a postmark date that no longer matches the day an envelope was dropped in a mailbox or delivered to a post office. This change stems from an update to how the United States Postal Service (USPS) determines postmark dates, and it’s likely to affect both individual and business taxpayers.

Prior to this update, when one mailed something like a tax return, extension request, or payment, the USPS postmark served as proof of when the item was dropped in a mailbox or in the hands of a postal worker for delivery. When the postmark date matches the day an item was dropped off, taxpayers could feel at ease knowing exactly when their tax return or related documents were postmarked, as the date was often used by taxpayers as “proof of mailing” for deadlines such as federal or state tax returns.

As of December 24, 2025, however, USPS updated the guidance in its Domestic Mail Manual so that mail is now postmarked based on when it has been processed at a postal facility, not necessarily when it was dropped off or collected. In other words, a tax return mailed on April 15 could get a postmark of April 16 or later, and that could potentially be treated as a late filing by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) or state tax agency.

The IRS generally considers a mailed return or payment as filed on time if the postmark date is on or before the deadline. However, with the new USPS guidance, the postmark may no longer reflect the actual mailing date. This could potentially create unintended late filings, even if a taxpayer mailed their documents on or shortly before the deadline. If the IRS or a state tax agency sees a postmark after the deadline, it could trigger:

Late-filing penalties;

Interest on unpaid amounts;

Rejected returns; or

Missed deadlines for deductions or filings

Thankfully, even if you prefer or need to mail your tax documents, there are several ways to protect yourself:

Mail before the deadline. Don’t wait until the last minute; send documents several business days ahead to allow for processing delays. Request a manual postmark. Go inside your local post office and ask the clerk for a manual postmark. This stamp should reflect the date USPS first accepted possession of the mail piece. Obtain proof of mailing. Consider certified mail, registered mail, or a Certificate of Mailing. These services provide dated receipt you can keep for your own files, and can be used as proof of mailing if necessary. File electronically. If you are able, file online with IRS e-filing services or other approved software. These services typically provide instant proof of submission, eliminating postmark uncertainty almost entirely.

The USPS hasn’t changed how they deliver mail, but the new guidance clarifies that the date on many postmarks may no longer align with when you mailed or dropped something off. For time-sensitive tax documents, that difference could matter in big ways. So, as tax season ramps up, the best preparation is awareness. That way you protect yourself from unexpected late-filing penalties and enjoy more peace of mind this tax season.