When Your Business Becomes A Real Estate Owner: Tax Planning Opportunities For Growing Companies

A cost segregation study may help identify building components that qualify for shorter depreciation periods, potentially accelerating deductions and improving near-term cash flow.

As a global team of more than 500 financial service professionals, we stand ready to serve you through assurance, tax, consulting, outsourcing, and private client services where and when you need us.

Key Takeaways:

As your business acquires, constructs, or expands facilities, real estate ownership can create tax planning opportunities that may otherwise be overlooked.

A cost segregation study may help identify building components that qualify for shorter depreciation periods, potentially accelerating deductions and improving near-term cash flow.

Reviewing owned real estate after a purchase, construction project, renovation, or expansion can help you identify potential tax benefits and better understand the tax treatment of a significant business asset.

—

A manufacturer acquires a larger production facility. A distributor purchases a warehouse. A healthcare organization opens a new medical office. A dealership invests in a larger location to support growth.

In each case, the organization is making a decision to support its core business. The primary objective is not real estate investment — it’s operational capacity, geographic expansion, or long-term business growth.

Yet ownership of a facility introduces a second consideration that is often overlooked: your business has also become a real estate owner.

While your primary focus may remain manufacturing, healthcare, distribution, construction, or retail, the property itself can create tax planning strategies that are commonly associated with real estate investors. Understanding these strategies can help business owners make more informed decisions about one of the largest assets on their balance sheet.

Growth Often Leads to Real Estate Ownership

Many businesses reach a point where acquiring or developing a facility makes strategic sense. If your business is growing, the decision may be driven by several factors:

Additional space requirements

Long-term occupancy needs

Supply chain considerations

Workforce expansion

Greater control over the operating environment

Location strategy

Once the transaction is complete, organizations appropriately turn their attention toward construction, operations, hiring, production, and customer service. However, the building itself remains a significant capital investment. How that asset is evaluated and treated for tax purposes can have meaningful cash flow implications over time.

Looking Beyond the Purchase Price

When evaluating a facility acquisition or construction project, business owners often focus on the purchase price, project budget, financing structure, and expected operational benefits. Those considerations are important, but they are not the only factors that influence the financial return on a property.

Real estate investors frequently evaluate questions such as:

How are the assets within the property classified?

Are there ways to accelerate depreciation?

Were renovations properly documented?

How will future improvements be treated?

Are there tax incentives associated with the property?

If your business occupies its own facilities, you may benefit from asking similar questions. The answers can affect tax deductions, cash flow timing, and future planning decisions.

Owner-Occupied Facilities Can Present Unique Opportunities

A commercial property is often viewed as a single asset. In reality, your facility may contain numerous components with different characteristics and useful lives.

Examples can include:

Certain land improvements

Interior finishes

Specialized electrical systems

Dedicated plumbing systems

Site improvements

Other building components

Understanding how these assets are categorized can help your business evaluate whether the current depreciation treatment aligns with applicable tax rules. For organizations that have recently acquired, constructed, renovated, or expanded a facility, a closer review can sometimes identify tax benefits that were not considered during the original project.

Cost Segregation: A Strategy Often Associated With Investors

Cost segregation is frequently discussed in the context of commercial real estate investors. But it may also be relevant for operating businesses that own their facilities.

A cost segregation study analyzes a property to identify assets that may qualify for shorter depreciation recovery periods than the building itself. By separating qualifying components from the overall building structure, businesses may be able to accelerate depreciation deductions.

For some organizations, this can improve near-term cash flow by shifting more tax deductions into earlier years of ownership. The potential benefit often depends on factors such as:

Property type

Construction cost

Acquisition cost

Renovation scope

Ownership structure

Tax profile

Because every situation is different, whether a cost segregation study could benefit your business is generally best evaluated through a property-specific analysis.

Common Situations Worth Reviewing

Business owners may want to consider a review when they have recently:

Purchased a commercial building

Constructed a new facility

Completed a significant renovation

Expanded an existing location

Acquired a company that owns real estate

Made substantial tenant improvements before occupying a property

In many cases, the conversation begins with a straightforward question: Have we evaluated whether our facility presents any real estate-related tax planning opportunities?

For some organizations, the answer may confirm that current treatment is appropriate. For others, it may uncover tax benefits that were not initially identified.

A Different Way to Think About Business Growth

Most business owners do not describe themselves as real estate investors. They identify as manufacturers, contractors, healthcare providers, distributors, retailers, or service providers.

Yet when your company owns the property from which it operates, real estate becomes part of the business equation. That doesn’t mean the organization is in the real estate business. It means that real estate-related planning strategies may deserve a place in the broader conversation around growth, investment, and cash flow management.

As your facilities grow and capital investments increase, evaluating the tax treatment of those assets can be an important part of getting more value from that investment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.