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18 August 2026

New Tax On Peer-to-Peer Vehicle Rentals: What You Need To Know

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Young Moore and Henderson

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North Carolina has introduced a new tax on peer-to-peer vehicle sharing platforms like Turo and Zipcar, effective October 1, 2026. The tax rates vary from 3% to 8% depending on the rental type, with providers required to register with the state Department of Revenue and collect taxes on their gross receipts. Understanding these new compliance requirements is essential for peer-to-peer vehicle sharing businesses operating in North Carolina.
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Marlene “Marlo” Donato Kalb and Reed J. Hollander
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Last month, the North Carolina Department of Revenue (“NCDOR”) provided guidance on a new tax applicable to peer-to-peer vehicle sharing providers under N.C.G.S. § 105-187.5. Effective October 1, 2026, peer-to-peer vehicle sharing providers must collect tax on their gross receipts from short-term and long-term vehicle rentals, leases, and vehicle subscriptions.

Under the newly amended N.C.G.S. 20-280.15, peer-to-peer vehicle sharing is defined as “the authorized use of a shared vehicle for financial consideration by an individual other than the shared vehicle owner through a peer-to-peer vehicle sharing program.”1 A peer-to-peer vehicle sharing program is a “commercial business platform that connects shared vehicle owners with drivers to enable peer-to-peer vehicle sharing.”2 Common examples of peer-to-peer vehicle sharing programs include Turo or Zipcar.

The new applicable tax rates are 8% for short-term leases or rentals, 5% for vehicle subscriptions, and 3% for long-term leases or rentals. The tax applies to rentals and leases billed on or after October 1, 2026.

Peer-to-peer vehicle sharing providers must register with NCDOR before October 1, 2026, and report the tax on Form E-500F, Motor Vehicle Lease and Subscription Tax Return, according to their assigned filing frequency.

For more information about the tax on peer-to-peer vehicle rentals, please see the Sales and Use Tax Directive 26-2 on the NCDOR website.

Footnotes

1. N.C.G.S. § 20-280.15(2) (2026).

2. N.C.G.S. § 20-280.15(3) (2026).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Marlene “Marlo” Donato Kalb
Marlene “Marlo” Donato Kalb
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Reed J. Hollander
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