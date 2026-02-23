Is A ROBS Structure Right For Your Next Venture? A Tax & Investment View

In recent years, entrepreneurship among high-net-worth individuals has surged. Whether driven by a desire for a second career or simply the itch to build something new...

Kaufman Rossin, one of the top CPA and advisory firms in the U.S., has guided businesses and their leaders for more than six decades. 600+ employees deliver traditional audit, tax, and accounting, plus business consulting, risk advisory and forensic advisory services. Affiliates offer wealth, insurance, and fund administration. We’ve earned many awards, but we’re most proud of our Best of Accounting®️ Award for superior client service for four years running, because it’s based on ratings from more than 1,000 of our clients.

Article Insights

Kaufman Rossin are most popular: within Antitrust/Competition Law and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)

with readers working within the Insurance industries

In recent years, entrepreneurship among high-net-worth individuals has surged. Whether driven by a desire for a second career or simply the itch to build something new, many investors are looking for innovative ways to fund new ventures without taking on debt or triggering unnecessary taxes.

For those with significant retirement savings, a Rollover as Business Start-Up (ROBS) structure can be a highly effective way to capitalize a business while preserving tax efficiency and control over invested capital. This mechanism allows you to use qualified retirement funds to capitalize a business without triggering early withdrawal penalties or immediate taxation.

However, a word of caution is necessary. While ROBS can unlock powerful opportunities for liquidity and tax efficiency, they come with strict IRS requirements, significant compliance risks, and long-term financial implications that demand professional guidance.

This article explores how funding a C-Corp with retirement funds works, highlights specific tax benefits (including synergy with QSBS), and identifies the compliance guardrails essential for protecting your nest egg.

What exactly is a ROBS structure?

It is crucial to understand the mechanics before moving a single dollar. A ROBS is not a loan against your 401(k), nor is it a simple withdrawal. Instead, it is a specific rollover transaction where your retirement funds purchase stock in your new company.

The process generally follows four distinct steps:

Form a C-Corporation: This is the only entity type permitted for a ROBS structure. Create a qualified retirement plan: You must establish a new 401(k) or similar plan for this specific C-Corp. Rollover funds: Assets are moved from your existing IRA or 401(k) into the new company's plan. Purchase stock: The new plan uses those funds to buy stock in the C-Corp, which provides the business with the cash it needs to operate.

The key distinction here is the outcome. Unlike a small business loan, this transaction results in a debt-free business launch. You preserve cash flow that would otherwise be earmarked for monthly loan repayments, giving your new venture a stronger financial runway.

The strategic case: why use retirement funds?

Why would a high-net-worth individual choose to touch their retirement principal? The answer often lies in tax efficiency and investment control.

First, consider the corporate tax environment. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act lowered the corporate tax rate to 21%, making the C-Corp structure required for ROBS far more attractive than in previous decades.

Second, there is a potential “force multiplier” for your wealth strategy: Qualified Small Business Stock (QSBS). In certain structures, QSBS benefits may be available if the operating C-Corp ultimately issues qualifying stock to the individual outside of the retirement plan. If structured properly and the business meets QSBS requirements, holding qualifying C-Corp stock for three to five years could lead to partial or complete tax-free gains on appreciation. This potential synergy between ROBS and QSBS can amplify long-term wealth significantly.

Finally, for active investors, this is about control. Many entrepreneurs prefer betting on their own operational expertise rather than leaving their financial future entirely up to passive market movements.

The compliance reality: staying on the right side of the IRS

While the benefits can be substantial, the structure operates within clearly defined IRS guardrails. IRS compliance for ROBS transactions is rigorous because the agency actively monitors these structures for “prohibited transactions.” When properly designed and administered, however, these guardrails help preserve the tax-advantaged nature of the strategy rather than diminish its appeal.

Be aware of these common pitfalls:

Fair market value: When the plan purchases stock in your company, it must do so at true fair market value. An inflated valuation can trigger IRS scrutiny.

When the plan purchases stock in your company, it must do so at true fair market value. An inflated valuation can trigger IRS scrutiny. Employee discrimination: You cannot treat your own retirement plan better than your employees' plans. If you offer a plan to yourself, you generally must offer it to eligible staff under the same terms.

You cannot treat your own retirement plan better than your employees' plans. If you offer a plan to yourself, you generally must offer it to eligible staff under the same terms. Personal benefit: You cannot use the invested funds to pay yourself an excessive salary or purchase personal assets. The funds must be used for legitimate business purposes.

Furthermore, ROBS is not a “set it and forget it” transaction. It requires ongoing administration, including annual filings such as Form 5500. Neglecting these administrative duties can lead to penalties that erode the benefits of the structure.

Who typically uses ROBS structures?

The ROBS structure can be an exceptionally effective tool for a specific investor profile. It is typically most suitable for individuals with substantial retirement assets who want to deploy capital into a business they actively control.

In many ROBS structures, the founder is also an employee of the C-Corp, which helps align compensation, operational involvement, and plan compliance. While not the primary driver of the strategy, employment status can influence overall structuring and should be evaluated early in the planning process. This strategy favors individuals focused on long-term growth rather than immediate cash flow.

Conversely, this structure is likely not for you if cannot afford to lose the principal.

Exploring your options

Funding a C-Corp with retirement funds via a ROBS is a high-power, high-intent strategy. When aligned with the right investor profile, operational discipline, and professional oversight, it can unlock debt-free growth, long-term tax efficiency, and meaningful control over invested capital.

This strategy is generally ideal for the “serial investor”—someone with significant net worth, business operational experience, and a surplus of retirement capital they wish to actively deploy.

Consider consulting trusted advisors as you weigh your options. The complexity and consequences merit expert insight rather than guesswork. Schedule a collaborative session with tax and financial advisors to model out the scenario before making any moves.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.