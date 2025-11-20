Not So Fast – Not-For-Profit's Access To Historic Tax Credits In Missouri To Be Stripped

A Cole County judge has invalidated Missouri's recent expansion of its Historic Tax Credit (HTC) program, putting key changes implemented by HB 2062 — discussed in detail by our team here — at risk of repeal starting Nov. 19, 2025.

Judge Brian Stumpe ruled that HB2062 violated Missouri's single-subject rule, which requires bills to have a clear title, single subject mandate and original purpose. Finding that HB2062 contained too many elements that had nothing to do with each other, he deemed it invalid.

Proponents of HB 2062 and members within Missouri's Historic Tax Credit community are currently working on a resolution to save HB 2062's HTC changes, with the goal to avoid a prolonged legal appeal process or needing additional legislature.

We're closely tracking developments and will share additional alerts as the situation evolves. For questions about HTC eligibility or potential next steps, contact the Polsinelli Tax Credit Finance Team.