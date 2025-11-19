Election Day Update: Texas Voters Approve All 17 Constitutional Amendments

All 17 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution that were on the Nov. 4, 2025, ballot—which are the result of legislation the Texas Legislature passed earlier this year—have passed.

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3000 attorneys across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

All 17 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution that were on the Nov. 4, 2025, ballot—which are the result of legislation the Texas Legislature passed earlier this year—have passed. Most of the propositions on the ballot relate to tax cuts and exemptions, making this election one of the most tax centered in the history of the state. This GT Alert highlights the business and tax related propositions.

Tax Exemptions

Proposition 2 : bans capital gains tax in the state.

: bans capital gains tax in the state. Proposition 6 : will prohibit taxation of certain securities (e., taxes on financial service providers like stock exchanges and broker dealers).

: will prohibit taxation of certain securities (e., taxes on financial service providers like stock exchanges and broker dealers). Proposition 8 : bans inheritance taxes in the state.

: bans inheritance taxes in the state. Proposition 5: creates exemptions to lower livestock feed prices for retail sales.

Property Tax Amendments

Proposition 13 : increases the school tax exemption for residential homesteads from $100,000 to $140,000 .

: increases the school tax exemption for residential homesteads from $100,000 to $140,000 Proposition 11 : will increase this exemption by an additional $60,000 for senior citizens and those suffering from certain disabilities.

: will increase this exemption by an additional $60,000 for senior citizens and those suffering from certain disabilities. Proposition 7 : allows for an ad valorem taxation exemption for surviving spouses of veterans who passed away as a result of a condition or disease connected to their service.

: allows for an ad valorem taxation exemption for surviving spouses of veterans who passed away as a result of a condition or disease connected to their service. Proposition 9 : will increase the inventory and equipment tax exemption for businesses from $2,500 to $125,000.

: will increase the inventory and equipment tax exemption for businesses from $2,500 to $125,000. Proposition 10 : will allow homeowners whose homes were destroyed by fire an additional exemption.

: will allow homeowners whose homes were destroyed by fire an additional exemption. Proposition 17: will provide exemptions from taxation on certain real property located in counties that border Mexico and have border security infrastructure installed.

Other Propositions that Approved Funding for Important Initiatives

Proposition 1 : creates the permanent technical institution infrastructure fund and the available workforce education fund to support the Texas State Technical College.

: creates the permanent technical institution infrastructure fund and the available workforce education fund to support the Texas State Technical College. Proposition 4 : directs$1 billion annually for 20 years to the development and maintenance of infrastructure related to Texas' water supply.

: directs$1 billion annually for 20 years to the development and maintenance of infrastructure related to Texas' water supply. Proposition 14: dedicates $3 billion over 10 years for research to prevent and treat dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and related disorders.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.