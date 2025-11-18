IRS Reverses Course On DeFi Broker Rule: Impact On U.S. Crypto Investors And DeFi Platforms

- within Tax topic(s)
- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
- in United States
- with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Property industries
Overview
The U.S. cryptocurrency sector continues to evolve as regulators clarify crypto tax obligations. In April 2025, Congress overturned the IRS's proposed expansion of the "broker" definition under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which would have applied to decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms. This legislative change has significant implications for DeFi platforms, individual investors, and U.S. taxpayers involved in digital assets.
This article outlines the repeal, its implications, and practical guidance for compliance with IRS crypto tax rules in 2025.
Background: IRS Proposed DeFi Broker Rule
In 2024, the IRS proposed classifying DeFi platforms—networks enabling peer-to-peer crypto transactions without intermediaries—as brokers. This would have required platforms to:
- Collect and verify user information
- Track all transactions, including swaps and liquidity pool activities
- Report each taxable event to the IRS
Due to the decentralized and pseudonymous nature of DeFi, the proposal was considered technically impractical and overly burdensome.
Repeal by Congress and Legislative Action
Using the Congressional Review Act, Congress nullified the IRS's expanded broker rule in April 2025. Key outcomes include:
- Recognition of DeFi's Unique Structure: Lawmakers acknowledged that traditional broker rules do not fit decentralized networks.
- Innovation-Friendly Legislation: The repeal balances innovation with taxpayer accountability.
- Ongoing IRS Authority: Taxpayers remain responsible for reporting gains, and the IRS may issue future guidance.
Implications for Stakeholders
For DeFi Platforms:
- Reduced compliance and reporting obligations
- Operational flexibility without extensive tracking systems
- Lower regulatory risk regarding broker classification
For U.S. Crypto Investors:
- Individuals must still report income and gains from DeFi
transactions, including:
- Yield farming rewards
- Staking income
- Token swaps on decentralized exchanges
For Tax Professionals and Advisors:
- Advise clients on recordkeeping and reporting
- Cross-border DeFi holdings may trigger FATCA and FBAR obligations
For Regulators:
- The repeal does not prevent new IRS guidance or future legislation
Practical Tax Tips for Compliance
- Maintain detailed records of all DeFi transactions (wallet addresses, transaction hashes, USD values)
- Use portfolio tracking software for cost basis calculations
- Report small transactions voluntarily to reduce IRS audit risk
- Seek guidance from a knowledgeable US tax lawyer for complex or cross-border scenarios and other foreign income tax obligations
- Understand the tax treatment of staking rewards, airdrops, and liquidity provision income
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Are DeFi transactions tax-free after the repeal?
No. Taxpayers must still report all income and capital gains.
Are centralized exchanges affected?
No. Centralized exchanges continue to have reporting obligations.
What about cross-border DeFi holdings?
U.S. taxpayers with foreign crypto holdings must comply with FATCA and FBAR.
Could the IRS issue new rules in the future?
Yes. The repeal does not prevent future regulatory guidance.
The Bottom Line
The repeal of the IRS DeFi broker rule acknowledges the unique nature of decentralized finance while maintaining taxpayer accountability. DeFi platforms gain regulatory relief, but U.S. investors must remain diligent in reporting income and gains. Engaging an experienced US tax lawyer ensures compliance and reduces audit risk.
