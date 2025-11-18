Case Comment: CFM Insurance, Inc. v. Commissioner – What American Taxpayers Should Know About How The IRS Views Microcaptive Arrangements v Tax Avoidance Schemes

David Rotfleisch’s articles from Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C. are most popular:

Court: U.S. Tax Court

Date: August 4, 2025

Citation: T.C. Memo. 2025-83

Facts

CFM Insurance, Inc., a microcaptive insurance company, was established to provide insurance coverage to its parent company, Caputo's New Farm Produce, a grocery store chain in Illinois. Microcaptive insurance arrangements are small insurance companies owned by a business or its affiliates that can elect to exclude certain premiums from taxable income under § 831(b) of the Internal Revenue Code.

The IRS challenged the arrangement, asserting that it lacked sufficient risk distribution and existed primarily as a tax avoidance vehicle rather than a legitimate insurance structure. The case highlights the ongoing IRS focus on microcaptive arrangements and the careful scrutiny taxpayers must exercise when establishing such entities.

Key Issues

Risk Distribution : Did the arrangement meet the statutory requirement for risk distribution under § 831(b)?

: Did the arrangement meet the statutory requirement for risk distribution under § 831(b)? Economic Substance : Was the primary purpose of the arrangement legitimate, or was it primarily intended to reduce taxes?

: Was the primary purpose of the arrangement legitimate, or was it primarily intended to reduce taxes? Premium Deductions: Were premiums paid to the microcaptive insurance company deductible under § 162 of the Internal Revenue Code?

The Tax Court examined the structure, the number of unrelated risks covered, and the underlying business purpose.

Court Ruling

The Tax Court determined that CFM Insurance failed to meet the risk distribution requirement because the arrangement involved only a limited number of unrelated risks. As a result, the court disallowed the premium deductions under § 162 and upheld the IRS's determination of a tax deficiency.

The decision emphasizes that simply labeling an arrangement as insurance is not sufficient. The arrangement must demonstrate genuine risk distribution and serve a legitimate business purpose beyond tax savings.

Why This Case Matters to Taxpayers

This ruling is important for taxpayers considering or already participating in microcaptive insurance arrangements. The IRS has long scrutinized these structures because they can be used to shift income and reduce taxes without transferring actual risk.

Key takeaways include:

True Risk Distribution is Critical : Microcaptive arrangements must involve a sufficiently broad pool of risks. Limited or artificial distribution of risk can lead to disallowed deductions.

: Microcaptive arrangements must involve a sufficiently broad pool of risks. Limited or artificial distribution of risk can lead to disallowed deductions. Legitimate Business Purpose : The arrangement must serve a real business need, such as providing coverage that would otherwise be difficult or expensive to obtain on the open market.

: The arrangement must serve a real business need, such as providing coverage that would otherwise be difficult or expensive to obtain on the open market. Economic Substance: Taxpayers must show that the arrangement is economically substantive, not merely a tax avoidance mechanism.

Failure to comply with these requirements can result in denied deductions, interest, and penalties, even for well-meaning taxpayers.

Pro Tax Tips

Assess Risk Distribution Carefully : Ensure your microcaptive covers a wide range of unrelated risks, consistent with industry standards.

: Ensure your microcaptive covers a wide range of unrelated risks, consistent with industry standards. Document the Business Purpose : Maintain clear records demonstrating that the insurance coverage addresses actual business risks and is not designed solely for tax benefits.

: Maintain clear records demonstrating that the insurance coverage addresses actual business risks and is not designed solely for tax benefits. Engage a U.S. Tax Lawyer : Consulting an experienced U.S. tax lawyer is critical for evaluating microcaptive arrangements, ensuring compliance with § 831(b), and preparing for potential IRS scrutiny.

: Consulting an experienced U.S. tax lawyer is critical for evaluating microcaptive arrangements, ensuring compliance with § 831(b), and preparing for potential IRS scrutiny. Review Premium Deductions Annually : Only claim deductions for premiums paid for legitimate, properly structured insurance coverage.

: Only claim deductions for premiums paid for legitimate, properly structured insurance coverage. Plan for IRS Audits: Microcaptive arrangements are on the IRS radar. Prepare documentation and explanations to support the arrangement's legitimacy.

FAQ

What is a microcaptive insurance company?

A microcaptive is a small insurance company owned by a business or its affiliates. Under § 831(b), it can elect to exclude certain premiums from taxable income if it meets statutory requirements, including proper risk distribution.

Why did the IRS challenge CFM Insurance?

The IRS argued that the arrangement lacked genuine risk distribution and primarily existed to reduce taxes rather than to provide legitimate insurance coverage.

Are all microcaptive arrangements at risk?

Not all, but each arrangement must comply with § 831(b) and demonstrate legitimate risk distribution and economic substance. Noncompliant arrangements may result in denied deductions and IRS penalties.

How can I protect myself as a taxpayer?

Taxpayers should document the legitimate business purpose of any microcaptive, ensure risk distribution, and consult a U.S. tax lawyer experienced in captive insurance.

What are the implications for small business owners?

Small business owners should carefully evaluate any microcaptive arrangement. While tax benefits can be significant, noncompliance may result in substantial additional taxes, interest, and penalties.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.