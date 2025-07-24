2025 Is Now A Strategic Year For Charitable Giving

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act includes a game-changing shift in how charitable contributions are treated for both itemizers and non-itemizers.

For the first time in years, non-itemizers can claim a charitable deduction: up to $1,000 for single filers or $2,000 for married couples filing jointly. This deduction could open the door for broader participation in charitable giving for those who take the standard deduction.

But the bigger change is for itemizers. Starting in 2026, a 0.5% floor will apply to charitable deductions. That means only the portion of a taxpayer's charitable contributions that exceeds 0.5% of their adjusted gross income (AGI) will be deductible. For corporations, the floor is 1%, and the deduction remains capped at 10% of taxable income

This could have a chilling effect on smaller, scattershot giving. The popular $10, $20, or $50 donations to support multiple charities may no longer be deductible unless they collectively exceed the new threshold.

That's why the remainder of 2025 is critical for planning. Taxpayers who itemize may want to consider front-loading their charitable giving this year. One effective strategy is to establish and then contribute to a donor-advised fund (DAF) in 2025. This allows donors to take the full deduction under current rules, while distributing funds to charities over time — even after the new floor takes effect in 2026.

For clients who are charitably inclined, this is the year to act. Advisors, CPAs, and estate planning attorneys should be talking to clients now about how to optimize their giving strategies before these changes go into effect.

