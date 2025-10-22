Case Study: Delivering Comprehensive Tax And Assurance Services For A Growing Manufacturer

A plastics manufacturer relied on MGO for integrated tax, assurance, and consulting services — supporting their growth through to an $80 million sale.

Background

A manufacturer specializing in medical-grade plastic components was seeking a firm that could handle all their accounting needs. The leadership team wanted a single, coordinated group to manage their tax compliance, while also providing the assurance services needed for their expanding operations.

Challenge

Previously working with multiple service providers, the company recognized inefficiencies and gaps in communication between teams. They needed a coordinated approach from a single firm to deliver accurate, timely work across tax, assurance, and specialty consulting services.

Approach

MGO assembled an integrated team, bringing together tax and assurance professionals to meet with leadership, tour their facilities, and understand the business from the ground up. The engagement included:

Tax compliance and planning

R&D credits for innovative product development

Review services for financial reporting

Both teams maintained a proactive presence — visiting the client together regularly to discuss operations, explore opportunities, and anticipate potential needs before they arose.

Value to Client

This collaborative approach provided the leadership team with a single, trusted resource for all accounting and compliance needs. The company maintained strong financial reporting, maximized eligible tax credits, and benefited from consistent, responsive service over many years. During this time, they grew significantly and were ultimately acquired for $80 million. MGO's team delivered continuity throughout the engagement, providing stability and trusted advice at every stage.

