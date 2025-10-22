Nassau County 2025/26 School Tax Bills Issued

Nassau County property owners recently received their first-half 2025/26 school tax bills. Payment is due by November 10, 2025 to avoid penalties. It is important for taxpayers to pay their school taxes timely not only to avoid such penalties, but to ensure their school district gets the funds required for the school year.

There are seventy-one (71) school districts in Nassau County. A quick calculation reveals that only twelve (12) of these school districts/taxing authorities show a reduced tax rate from last year, 2024/25. In connection with this, a majority, or approximately 83%, are seeing an increased tax rate.

While not everybody may have a case for a reduction, increased tax rates are certainly an excellent reason for property owners to seek guidance by an attorney experienced in property tax assessment appeals.

For frequently asked questions see:

Town of Hempstead – Receiver of Taxes | Hempstead Town, NY

Town of North Hempstead – Town of North Hempstead, NY

Town of Oyster Bay – Receiver of Taxes – Town of Oyster Bay

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.