ARTICLE
22 October 2025

Nassau County 2025/26 School Tax Bills Issued

FF
Farrell Fritz, P.C.

Contributor

Farrell Fritz, P.C. logo

Farrell Fritz is a full-service regional law firm with approximately 80 attorneys in five offices, dedicated to serving closely-held/privately-owned/family owned businesses, high net worth individuals and families, and nonprofit organizations. Farrell Fritz handles legal matters in the areas of bankruptcy and restructuring; business divorce; commercial litigation; construction; corporate and finance; emerging companies and venture capital; employment law; environmental law; estate litigation; healthcare; land use and zoning; New York State Regulatory and Government Relations; not-for-profit law; real estate; tax planning and controversy; tax certiorari, and trusts and estates.

Explore Firm Details
Nassau County property owners recently received their first-half 2025/26 school tax bills.
United States Tax
Nancy DeBiasi
Farrell Fritz, P.C. are most popular:
  • within Law Department Performance, Coronavirus (COVID-19), Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)

Nassau County property owners recently received their first-half 2025/26 school tax bills. Payment is due by November 10, 2025 to avoid penalties. It is important for taxpayers to pay their school taxes timely not only to avoid such penalties, but to ensure their school district gets the funds required for the school year.

There are seventy-one (71) school districts in Nassau County. A quick calculation reveals that only twelve (12) of these school districts/taxing authorities show a reduced tax rate from last year, 2024/25. In connection with this, a majority, or approximately 83%, are seeing an increased tax rate.

While not everybody may have a case for a reduction, increased tax rates are certainly an excellent reason for property owners to seek guidance by an attorney experienced in property tax assessment appeals.

For frequently asked questions see:

Town of Hempstead – Receiver of Taxes | Hempstead Town, NY

Town of North Hempstead – Town of North Hempstead, NY

Town of Oyster Bay – Receiver of Taxes – Town of Oyster Bay

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Nancy DeBiasi
Nancy DeBiasi
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More