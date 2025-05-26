Attorney Spotlight: David Strong (Video)

WilmerHale provides legal representation across a comprehensive range of practice areas critical to the success of its clients. With a staunch commitment to public service, the firm is a leader in pro bono representation. WilmerHale is 1,000 lawyers strong with 12 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.
Meet David Strong, a tax partner with extensive experience
advising clients on domestic and cross-border mergers and
acquisitions, spin-offs and restructurings, partnerships and joint
ventures, and private equity and venture capital investments.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.