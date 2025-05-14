Florida Legislative Session To Be Extended To June 30

Today, the House and Senate announced that budget conferences will not begin next week and that the Legislative Session will be extended to June 30, 2025. Governor DeSantis's comments earlier this week threating to veto the House's proposed broad-based sales tax rate reduction have derailed the negotiations.

Please see the attached memo from the Senate President.

Open File 0.21MB

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.