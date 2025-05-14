ARTICLE
14 May 2025

Florida Legislative Session To Be Extended To June 30

JW
Jones Walker

Contributor

Jones Walker logo
At Jones Walker, we look beyond today’s challenges and focus on the opportunities of the future. Since our founding in May 1937 by Joseph Merrick Jones, Sr., and Tulane Law School graduates William B. Dreux and A.J. Waechter, we have consistently asked ourselves a simple question: What can we do to help our clients succeed, today and tomorrow?
Explore Firm Details
Today, the House and Senate announced that budget conferences will not begin next week and that the Legislative Session will be extended to June 30, 2025.
United States Florida Tax
French Brown IV

Today, the House and Senate announced that budget conferences will not begin next week and that the Legislative Session will be extended to June 30, 2025. Governor DeSantis's comments earlier this week threating to veto the House's proposed broad-based sales tax rate reduction have derailed the negotiations.

Please see the attached memo from the Senate President.

Open File0.21MB

1623688a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of French Brown IV
French Brown IV
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More