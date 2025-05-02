On April 29, 2025, Cravath prepared a memo for its clients entitled "IRS and Treasury Publish Final Regulations for Sections 45Y and 48E Technology‑Neutral Clean Electricity Production and Investment Tax Credits." The memo examines the final regulations regarding the clean electricity production credits available under Section 45Y of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, and the clean electricity investment tax credits available under Section 48E of the Code that were published by the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service earlier this year.

Please click here to read the memo.

