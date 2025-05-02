On Tax – Tadd Fowler Of Procter & Gamble (Podcast)

Tadd Fowler is the Senior Vice President – Treasurer and Global Taxes at Procter & Gamble. In this episode of On Tax, he and Cravath partner and host Len Teti discuss Tadd's path from an accounting major in college to his current position, highlighting his unusual trajectory from a public accounting firm to in‑house role and back again. He also reflects on the benefits of focusing on the building blocks of tax, crediting his advisory expertise in part to years of compliance work early in his career.

This episode of On Tax was published on April 29, 2025. A transcript of this episode is forthcoming.

