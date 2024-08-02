Beer And Liquor Lobbies Quarrel Over Tax Policies While Facing TCJA Sunset

With the impending sunset of alcohol related tax provisions, the beer and liquor lobbies have begun sparring over the proper policies going forward, as each industry spotlights their needs and while disputing their competitor's position. At the center of the fight is the taxability of seltzers and other ready to drink cocktails, as these drinks are frequently produced by liquor distillers but still treated as malt beverages for tax purposes.

The beer industry contends the liquor industry is trying to use the tax code to give canned cocktails an advantage over beer, while the spirits industry has accused beer makers of trying to curb sales of canned cocktails. www.bloomberglaw.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.