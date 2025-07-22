Saady Named To The 2025 Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation For Second Consecutive Year

Pryor Cashman attorney Nick Saady has been named to The 2025 Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation for the second consecutive year.

Nick was honored for his work across the Music, Entertainment, Sports, and White Collar categories, reflecting his broad, multidisciplinary practice and highlighting his forward-thinking, global approach to legal practice.

Now in its third year, the list recognizes rising legal stars who represent the future of the profession and who bring talent, perspective, and dedication to shaping the legal landscape. The 2025 edition includes emerging leaders from over 200 firms worldwide, selected through Lawdragon's signature blend of submissions, independent research, and peer vetting.

