ARTICLE
22 July 2025

Saady Named To The 2025 Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation For Second Consecutive Year

PC
Pryor Cashman LLP

Contributor

Pryor Cashman LLP logo
A premier, midsized law firm headquartered in New York City, Pryor Cashman boasts nearly 180 attorneys and offices in both Los Angeles and Miami. From every office, we are known for getting the job done right, and doing it with integrity, efficiency and élan.
Explore Firm Details
Pryor Cashman attorney Nick Saady has been named to The 2025 Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation for the second consecutive year.
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Nicholas Saady
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Pryor Cashman attorney Nick Saady has been named to The 2025 Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation for the second consecutive year.

Nick was honored for his work across the Music, Entertainment, Sports, and White Collar categories, reflecting his broad, multidisciplinary practice and highlighting his forward-thinking, global approach to legal practice.

Now in its third year, the list recognizes rising legal stars who represent the future of the profession and who bring talent, perspective, and dedication to shaping the legal landscape. The 2025 edition includes emerging leaders from over 200 firms worldwide, selected through Lawdragon's signature blend of submissions, independent research, and peer vetting.

Click below to see the full list.

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Nicholas Saady
Nicholas Saady
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More